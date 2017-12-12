Pre-Budget Consultation: Raise social security measures, stick to fiscal roadmap, economists to Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo)

More social security measures such as hike in old age pension, widow pension and full implementation of maternity entitlement benefits were sought by leading economists in their pre-Budget meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. Economists suggested that finance ministry officials continue following the fiscal consolidation path and clarify reasons if there is any shortfall.

Economists also suggested a cut in corporate tax rate to 20 per cent by removing all exemptions, levying long-term capital gains tax on equity, reduction in minimum alternate tax, and detailing the roadmap for GST including convergence of rates and extension of time for invoice matching, a finance ministry release said.

Jaitley said that despite subdued global economic growth, India’s growth remains impressive. Second quarter growth marks the reversal of the declining trend witnessed in the last few quarters, Jaitley was quoted by the release. Jaitley further said that Centre is targetting a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent for 2017-18.

He added that the government has been able to achieve these fiscal targets due to expenditure rationalisation, plugging of loopholes in public expenditure through Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme and the Public Financial Management System, and by making innovative revenue raising efforts, among others.

Noted economist Jean Dreze said that Centre needs to raise the social security pension. “The amount (for social security pension) has been Rs 200 per month. This is totally unacceptable. There is no reason to keep it so low. So, make it at least Rs 500, I would say even Rs 1,000, if possible and increase the coverage,” he said.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Virmani said the government should carry out customs and exim duty reform as the sector has not seen reforms for 10 years. According to Rathin Roy, member Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, the government is expected to stick to fiscal deficit target. “I am sure they will. I said that we understand that there is a genuine commitment to maintain the fiscal deficit and revenue deficit targets. Operational constraints may vary but political commitment is there,” Roy said.

Economists also suggested sops for labour-intensive industries in the meeting, which was attended by top finance ministry officials, including finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Expenditure Secretary A N Jha and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

Economists also suggested more remunerative prices for farmers for their produce keeping in view the target to maintain inflation between 4-6 per cent. “Another suggestion was made to raise old age pension from existing Rs 200 to Rs 500 and widow pension from Rs 300 to minimum Rs 500. It was also suggested that Maternity Entitlement Benefits be fully implemented and be extended up to two children. Besides, the payment system for these Social Security Schemes also needs to be streamlined,” the release said.

In a separate meeting with the finance minister later in the day, representatives from the information technology sector asked for the government’s help at policy level to ensure combative visa restrictions issues so to ensure the sector’s economic interests considering some recent protectionist and discriminatory policies followed by other countries, another finance ministry release said.

The IT sector’s representatives also sought steps similar to last year’s Budget to promote indigenous manufacturing of electronic goods. More steps for rationalisation of the tariff structure with extension of differential excise duty dispensation to mobile handsets/ tablet computers and other specified electronic equipment, should be taken in the forthcoming budget for promoting broadband; access for easier fund for telecom; tax free bond for telecom sector; lowering of GST on telecom services to 12 per cent instead of 18 per cent; depreciation benefits for Make in India; excluding electronics sector from RCEP and increase in import duty on mobile handsets was also suggested by the IT sector’s representatives in the meeting, it said.

