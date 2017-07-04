Post-GST review: Cabinet secy asks depts to keep a lid on price rise

Various machines used by dealers, retailers for computerised billing should be calibrated at the earliest as per the new GST rates, he added. Various machines used by dealers, retailers for computerised billing should be calibrated at the earliest as per the new GST rates, he added.

Cabinet secretary P K Sinha on Monday held a meeting with secretaries of various ministries/departments to review the implementation of the goods and services tax. Asking them to keep prices of essential commodities under check, Sinha directed them to ensure that there is no shortage of products, especially consumer items, a finance ministry statement said.

The Cabinet secretary directed them to coordinate with the state government officers of their ministries to ensure smooth implementation of GST along with ensuring that retailers display the post GST prices of different items. “Each department/ministry should ensure that benefits of GST are passed on to the consumers by traders/retailers etc which would in turn also help in keeping the inflation under control,” Sinha said in the statement.

Various machines used by dealers, retailers for computerised billing should be calibrated at the earliest as per the new GST rates, he added. Sinha also asked departments to be ready to deal with queries pertaining to their ministries. “In order to do so, officers of every ministry should equip themselves and have full knowledge of the details… concerning their respective ministry,” he said. A review meeting will be held every week to keep a close watch on the GST rollout, the statement said.

Sinha has also asked all ministries to provide all the relevant information, including GST rates on their respective websites. He asked the secretaries to get more detailed feedback and in-depth details of the field from their respective stakeholders.

