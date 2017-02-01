Post demonetisation: ‘Digitalisation is not panacea, nor is cash all bad; Public policy must balance both’

One of the key impacts of demonetisation announcement on November 8 has been the growth to a digital payments ecosystem. One of the key impacts of demonetisation announcement on November 8 has been the growth to a digital payments ecosystem.

Terming the demonetisation move as a ‘potentially powerful stick’ for tax evaders, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, in the Economic Survey for 2016-17, said that uncertainty has increased, with firms and households becoming unsure of the economic impact and implications for future policy. He added that there was a need for “carrots as complements” in form of other non-punitive, incentive-compatible measures that reduce the benefits of tax evasion. These complementary measures would also help restore the credibility in the economy.

“A number of follow-up actions would minimise the costs and maximise the benefits of demonetisation. These include: fast, demand-driven, remonetisation; further tax reforms, including bringing land and real estate into the GST, reducing tax rates and stamp duties; and acting to allay anxieties about over-zealous tax administration. These actions would allow growth to return to trend in 2017-18, following a temporary decline in 2016-17,” the Survey said.

While calling for a reduction in individual income tax rates, the Survey has suggested widening of the income tax net. Additionally, it has recommended shortening of the timeline for reduction of corporate tax.

The real estate sector, according to the Survey, witnessed decline in prices as wealth fell while cash shortages impeded transactions. “Prices could fall further as investing undeclared income in real estate becomes more difficult; but tax component could rise, especially if GST imposed on real estate,” it added. It has suggested a reduction in real estate stamp duties.

An immediate effect of demonetisation was the rise in income tax collection by the government on account of increased disclosures. Furthermore, payments to local bodies and utility distribution companies increased because demonetised notes remained legal tender for tax payments, and clearances of arrears.

To improve accountability and reduce discretion, the Survey has pegged for improvement in the tax administration system. “Tax arbitrariness and harassment could attenuate credibility,” it said.

One of the key impacts of demonetisation announcement on November 8 has been the growth to a digital payments ecosystem. The Survey has observed that while the e-transactions by existing users has grown in-line with the historic trend, those by new users have increased sharply. However, it has also mentioned the likelihood of some users returning to using cash for transactions as supply normalises.

“In the medium term, the impetus provided to digitalisation must continue. A few principles must guide this effort going forward. Digitalisation is not a panacea, nor is cash all bad. Public policy must balance benefits and costs of both forms of payments. Second, the transition to digitalisation must be gradual; take full account of the digitally deprived; respect rather than dictate choice; and be inclusive rather than controlled,” the Survey said. According to the report submitted by the Ratan Watal Committee on digital payments, 78 per cent of all consumer payments in India are still accounted for in cash.

Going forward, as also emphasised by various other committees formed by the government, the Survey said that interoperability between different payment tools would be essential for the growth of the ecosystem. It also said that the incentives that are being provided for encouraging digital payments must be time-bound because the tools must also be profitable as volumes increase.

The Survey also toes the Centre’s line of attributing the decision for demonetisation to reduce black money and uses the concept of currency soil rates to highlight the presence of unaccounted money in the system. It says that the country’s lower denomination notes have a soil rate of 33 per cent per year, compared with the soil rate for the discontinued Rs 500 note, which was 22 per cent and the Rs 1,000 note which was just 11 per cent.

“One way to estimate black money is to assume that all these notes should soil at the same rate, if they were really being used for transactions. This would yield an estimate of money that is not used for transactions at Rs 7.3 lakh crore,” the survey said.

“In principle, if a rupee-denomination note and a foreign denomination note fulfil a similar transaction function, then their soil rates should be similar (all else equal). If the Indian soil rate is instead lower, this suggests that a fraction of the notes are not being used for transactions, but rather for storing black money,” it added.

The survey compared the soil rates of Indian currency notes and the US currency notes, and said that an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore of was “not used for transactions, and hence (is) potentially black”. “This is substantial as it represents about 2 per cent of GDP,” it said.