PoS machines at merchant outlets: NPCI plans 129 per cent increase in 6 months

The National Payments Corporation (NPCI) is planning to increase the number of point of sale (PoS) machines at merchant outlets to 5.5 million from 2.4 million now in the next six months.

“We are aiming to increase the number of PoS machines to 5.5 million by end-September. Apart from the traditional machines, newer kinds will also be introduced,” NPCI managing director & chief executive

AP Hota said here Thursday. NPCI is planning to add 1 million each of Aadhaar and Bharat QR-based and conventional PoSes, he said. The Aadhaar-based PoS will be launched on April 14, under which adding a single dongle to a smartphone will turn the mobile phone into a PoS, he said.

Hota said banks are all set to achieve the post-demonetisation target of installing 1 million new machines by March 31. As many as 9.7 lakh machines have already been installed, while the remaining 30,000 will be done in the next two-three days. A bulk of the new machines have been installed by a few big banks, Hota said, adding a network of 25,000 PoS machines is necessary for feasibility of the initiative.

