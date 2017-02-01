Political backlash in West may affect India’s fortunes



As TS Eliot said that humankind cannot bear too much reality, recent events suggest that the world cannot bear too much globalisation either, stated the Economic Survey. Adding to its point, it said that the political backlash against globalisation in advanced countries, and China’s difficulties in rebalancing its economy, could have major implications on India’s economic prospects.

“They will need to be watched in the year — and decade — ahead,” the Survey added. As India’s major share of exports come from the services sector, the political carrying capacity for globalisation is relevant not just for goods but also services sector.

“The world’s service exports-GDP ratio is about 6.1 per cent. If India grows rapidly on the back of dynamic services exports, the world’s service exports — GDP ratio will increase by 0.5 percentage points — which would be a considerable proportion of global exports. Put differently, India’s services exports growth will test the world’s globalisation carrying capacity in services. Responses could take not just the form of restrictions on labour mobility but also restrictions in advanced countries on outsourcing,” the Survey stated.

This statement from Economic Survey has come at a time when US President Donald Trump is preparing to issue executive orders on the H1-B and other visas — raising the likelihood of stringent curbs on them — which are the life blood of Indian tech firms in the US. On Monday, the White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said that H-1Bs and other visa are “a part of larger immigration reform effort that trump will continue to talk about through executive order and through working with Congress”.

According to the Survey, it is possible that the world’s carrying capacity will actually be much greater for India’s services than it was for China’s goods. “India has tended to run a current account deficit, rather than a surplus; and while its service exports might also displace workers in advanced countries, their skill set will make relocation to other service activities easier; indeed, they may well simply move on to complementary tasks, such as more advanced computer programming in the IT sector itself. On the other hand, since skilled labour in advanced economies will be exposed to Indian competition, their ability to mobilise political opinion might also be greater,” the Survey observed.

The Survey also noted that China’s export expansion over the past two decades was imbalanced in several ways. “The country (China) exported far more than it imported; it exported manufactured goods to advanced countries, displacing production there, but imported goods (raw materials) from developing countries; and when it did import from advanced economies, it often imported services rather than goods. As a result, China’s development created relatively few export-oriented jobs in advanced countries, insufficient to compensate for the jobs lost in manufacturing — and where it did create jobs, these were in advanced services (such as finance), which were not possible for displaced manufacturing workers to obtain,” it said.