PMO-revenue dept meeting next week: Initiatives against black money to be discussed

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will hold a review meeting of tax department next week, wherein the department’s recent initiatives against black money will come up for discussion. The PMO is scheduled to hold a review meeting of the Department of Revenue on May 2 to discuss revenue collections of 2016-17 and the future course of action for the ongoing fiscal.

Achievements under the government’s initiatives against black money, Operation Clean Money and the recently concluded Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), will be discussed in the meeting, officials said.

Also, following the dismal collections under PMGKY scheme, the PMO is expected to discuss the measures being planned by the tax department against tax evaders through the ongoing Operation Clean Money, one official said.

The government had managed to garner only Rs 2,300 crore as tax, penalty and surcharges through its second tax compliance window under PMGKY, which was provided for people to come clean with their unaccounted cash and deposits after demonetisation. The total collections under PMGKY scheme are likely to see upward revision as the deadline for deposits will end on April 30. Under Income Declaration Scheme, which was the government’s first tax compliance window from June 1-September 30 last year, the response was better with Rs 12,700 crore collected through two instalments of tax and penalties in 2016-17 and an equal amount expected to flow into government coffers this year.

The tax department has already started the second phase of Operation Clean Money, especially aimed at those who did not choose to opt for declaration under PMGKY. Over 60,000 individuals, including 1,300 persons, are under scanner of the I-T department in Operation Clean Money-II. As part of Operation Clean Money-I, launched on January 31 this year, the department had sent communications to around 18 lakh individuals asking them to respond online to specific queries relating to cash deposits made during demonetisation.

Out of the 17.92 lakh persons to whom the queries were sent by the tax department under the first phase, 9.46 lakh persons had responded to the department as per pre-defined parameters of sources of the cash deposits.

