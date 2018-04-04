PMI manufacturing index at five-month low

Giving scant reason for optimism, the new orders sub-index, a proxy for domestic demand, has been on a downtrend for three months and slumped to a five-month low of 51.5. Giving scant reason for optimism, the new orders sub-index, a proxy for domestic demand, has been on a downtrend for three months and slumped to a five-month low of 51.5.

India’s manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest pace in five months in March as order and production growth moved at a slower pace and firms slowed hiring. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), fell from 52.1 in February to a five-month low of 51.0 in March, indicating the slowest improvement in operating conditions recorded by the survey since last October.

This is the eighth consecutive month that the index remained above the 50-point-mark. A print above 50 means expansion. “India’s manufacturing sector continued to grow, albeit at the weakest pace since October, reflecting weaker gains in new business and a decline in employment…,” said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

Dodhia said the impact of US tariffs on steel and aluminium on India is expected to be limited, as India’s exports in both metals to the US accounted for less than 0.4 per cent of total merchandise exports. Though new export orders rose during March, Dodhia said, “on a negative note, further advances in trade disputes could potentially weigh on sales to international clients.”

On the employment front, firms reduced their payroll numbers for the first time in eight months. “PMI employment data gave warning signs in the labour market,” Dodhia said.

Giving scant reason for optimism, the new orders sub-index, a proxy for domestic demand, has been on a downtrend for three months and slumped to a five-month low of 51.5. Optimism about future output also remained weak in March.

Meanwhile, business sentiment remained weak, reflecting some concerns regarding business prospects over the next 12 months.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App