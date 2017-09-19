PM Modi to discuss economic situation with Arun Jaitley today

PM Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri) PM Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet finance minister Arun Jaitley and other senior officials on Tuesday to review the state of the economy, a senior government official said on Monday. Modi will likely get briefed on measures to create massive jobs and boost economic growth, which plunged to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in Q1FY18. Steps to spur private investments could also feature in discussion. Top officials of various departments of the finance ministry will attend the meeting as well.

Last week, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had briefed Modi on various economic issues, including the recent pick-up in domestic fuel prices. The meeting comes at a crucial time: GDP growth slowed for a sixth straight quarter through Q1FY18, shedding some 2.2 percentage points since Q1FY17; retail inflation rose close to 2 percentage points in just two months through August; growth in gross fixed capital formation touched just 1.6 per cent in Q1FY18, while private final consumption expenditure slowed 60 basis points in Q1 from the previous quarter.

The teething troubles following the GST rollout and the after-effects of the note ban continue to weigh on the economy. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are hovering around a three-year high, leading to consumer dissatisfaction.

Banks are saddled with massive bad debts and credit growth remains muted. CAD has started inching up again — 2.4 per cent of GDP in Q1, against 0.6 per cent in the previous quarter. Exports-to-GDP ratio, in real term, fell to 19.4 per cent in Q1 from 21 per cent in the previous quarter. Imports are rising at a faster pace than exports, leading to a jump in trade deficit.

