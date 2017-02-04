Petrol Pumps: Govt cuts ex-servicemen’s entitlement to one-fourth

Under COCO Retail Outlet Scheme, the pump is operated by the designated company officer while manpower and other services are to be provided by the selected service provider for three years. Under COCO Retail Outlet Scheme, the pump is operated by the designated company officer while manpower and other services are to be provided by the selected service provider for three years.

Despite a huge backlog of ex-servicemen awaiting resettlement at state-run petrol pumps, the petroleum ministry has cut their entitlement to one-fourth and is handing out the remainder to the general public.

Last December, state-run oil marketing companies were instructed to change the guidelines for selection of service providers for company-owned and company-operated (COCO) petrol pumps to restrict ex-servicemen’s quota to 25 per cent of such pumps. “75 per cent of the permanent and temporary COCOs are to be separately earmarked for appointment of COCO service provider thru (sic) advertisement…In case of balance 25 per cent, Director General for Resettlement (DGR) Headquarters/Rajya and concerned Zila Sainik Boards will be approached seeking nominations for eligible retired officials,” says the ministry directive.

Interestingly, this quota is not specified in the new guidelines issued by the OMCs. Guidelines since 2009 gave preference to ex-servicemen while allowing government bodies or public sector undertakings to apply for becoming service provider at COCO pumps. Only when “no suitable candidate” was available from the above, would applications from individuals, cooperatives and partnership firms be invited through subsequent advertisements.

Data on the number of ex-servicemen waiting to be resettled under this category were patchy and an official with DGR Headquarters said that there job was essentially to issue eligibility certificate to nearly 60,000 servicemen that retire each year.

However, a CAG report of January last year said that between 2010 and 2014, the DGR had sponsored names of 2,105 ex-servicemen as against total requirement of 739 projected by the OMCs. An in-house magazine of DGR showed that until 2016, 1,592 had been re-employed as service providers.

The CAG report also pulled up petroleum ministry for diluting the quota for disabled armed forces personnel, war widows and their dependents in LPG Distributorship and Retail Outlet Dealership schemes. It said the OMCs had diluted the 8 per cent reservation for defence personnel by including paramilitary, government and PSUs employees in this category and also making it caste-based reservation (OBC and SC/ST) in respect of schemes.

Under COCO Retail Outlet Scheme, the pump is operated by the designated company officer while manpower and other services are to be provided by the selected service provider for three years. The new guidelines raise the fixed monthly income to service provider to Rs 30,000 per month from present Rs 23,000 with a 25 percent increase in the incentives based on volumes sold. While opening the floodgates for individuals in the COCO service provider scheme, the Ministry has retained the educational qualification to a “Minimum 10th pass” but raised the financial eligibility to Rs 15 lakh compared to varying levels — depending on security for fuel stocks and monthly wages — in previous circulars.

Entrepreneurial capability for individuals has been diluted to managerial experience in “any sector” with capability to provide suitable manpower while earlier, experience in petroleum was given top priority, followed by automobile and transport sectors. The personal interview weightage has been retained at 20 marks out of 100 with 10 marks for knowledge of business environment, 5 for work experience, communication skill, presentability, level of education etc. and 5 for customer service. Earlier, business knowledge carried 12 marks while work experience carried 8.