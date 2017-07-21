Panama Papers: IT department detected Rs 19,000 crore black money, says Arun Jaitley

The Income Tax department has detected over Rs 19,000 crore in black money following investigations into global leaks including HSBC account holders in Switzerland, the government said on Friday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said investigations into information, put into public domain by the ICIJ, pertaining to about 700 Indian persons allegedly linked to offshore entities based in no tax or low tax jurisdiction, have led to detection of more than Rs 11,010 crore of credits in undisclosed foreign accounts.
“72 prosecution complaints in 31 such cases have been filed before the criminal courts,” he informed the Lok Sabha.
The government constituted a multi-agency group (MAG) in April 2016 for facilitation co-ordinated and speedy investigation in the cases of Indian persons allegedly having undisclosed foreign assets and whose names were reportedly included in Panama papers leak.
He further said that information on 628 Indian persons holding bank accounts in HSBC bank in Switzerland was received from the government of France under the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC) between India and France.
“As a result of systematic investigation in these cases, undisclosed income of about Rs 8,437 crore was brought to tax till May 2017. Besides, concealment penalty of Rs 1,287 crore was levied in 162 cases and 199 criminal prosecution complaints were filed in 84 cases,” Jaitley pointed out. He noted however that the information received under the tax treaties can be used for tax purposes and its disclosure is governed by the confidentiality provisions of such treaties.
Replying to a query, whether the government has made any assessment of black money stashed by Indians in foreign countries, Jaitley said there is no official estimation of that.
However, he said, the government had commissioned a study on estimation of unaccounted income and wealth inside and outside the country to be conducted by NIPFP, NIFM and NCAER.
“The reports of these institutions and the government’s response on the findings in the reports would be placed before the Standing Committee on Finance shortly,” he added.
- Jul 21, 2017 at 6:59 pmIncumbent NDA camp capitalised this sensitive issue of black money to get mandate from the public to power, after that report has come from Switzerland financial ins utions that unaccounted fortune have been shift to another destination and only remain those who duly paid Tax, if media report is to be believed. Finance minister is think tank of Indian Bar-federation, both August house of parliament elected representative has not intelligence to answer his clarification at any crucial issue, so, they are only ‘yes men’. The public of India has lost confidence that this money would ever be return to nation. Significant thing is to note that these high profile segment of India society even failed Govt mission the demonetisation of big currency under the calculated conspiracy, they exchange their old currency to new tenders and hording them to chock the function of Bank and all it happened before the eyes of Govt but failed to crack whip against these lootersReply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 6:46 pmNice,I have confidence in Modi governmentReply