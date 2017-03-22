Out of 88,201 registered tax payers 26.7 per cent have migrated to GSTN: R K Sharma

Till date, 26.7 per cent of central taxpayers have migrated to Goods and Services Tax Network in the Bengal circle. “So far, 26.7 per cent of 88,201 tax payers registered with the Central Excise and Service Tax have migrated to GSTN,” Central Excise (service tax) chief commissioner R K Sharma said in Kolkata on Wednesday on the sidelines of a GST awareness programme.

The deadline for migration registration for GST is still March 31, though there are indications that the last date might be extended. Asked why the migration registration was still low, Kolkata service tax commissioner S K Panda said that it might be that tax payers, who registered with the state, had in fact registered through their network only.

“Some, 85 per cent of the taxpayers registered with the state government have already migrated to GST. So, by default many of our taxpayers have migrated but not yet were captured in our own system,” Panda said. “We will review of migration after March 31,” he said. Officials said that GSTN network was ready and trials had been carried out with a few thousand taxpayers as pilot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now