Our worst fears have come true, sub-6 pc growth is catastrophe: P Chidambaram on GDP figures

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram slammed the government on Thursday after India’s GDP growth during April-June slipped to 5.7 per cent, the lowest in three years of the Narendra Modi government. In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader took a dig at the government saying the worst fear has come true: “The slide in economy continues. Slow growth, low investment and no jobs. An explosive cocktail. Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6% growth is a catastrophe.”
He further said: “1% decline in GDP is a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. 2% decline is a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore.” Chidambaram’s remarks come just hours after India’s GDP numbers were revealed. The GDP growth also lagged behind China’s for the second straight quarter as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch and note ban impact lingered. As businesses destocked inventories ahead of the GST kick-off from July 1, gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing declined to a low of 1.2 per cent, from 10.7 per cent, year on year.
Meanwhile, expressing concern over the GDP numbers, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said manufacturing growth rate seems to have bottomed out as GST has been implemented and destocking of pre-GST stocks is almost complete.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also admitted that the slump in GDP is a matter of concern. “Certainly a matter of concern that first quarter GDP has come down to 5.7 per cent and its obvious therefore throws up challenge for the economy,” said Jaitley adding that the GST could improve situation in future.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 31, 2017 at 11:00 pmFor every failure our FM got a convincing reply. Now I doubt FM knows that GDP will fall so hurriedly introduced GST and blame of sliding GDP is due to teething problem of GST. FM can introduced another reform and justify further sliding GDP figure for next quarter in Dec 17Reply
- Aug 31, 2017 at 10:57 pmWhat Growth?? All money has been stacked up by a corrupt and few goondas. Where will common people get money to spend? This Chidambaram is barking as if Congress had a magic wand to ensure growth. Does this not know that it is because of the wanton loot and p er which he and his cronies indulged in, our situation is like thisReply