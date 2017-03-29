Opposition raises concerns over IT preparedness of GST

Congress leader Verrappa Moily criticised various provisions in the proposed GST regime Congress leader Verrappa Moily criticised various provisions in the proposed GST regime

The Opposition in the Lok Sabha Wednesday raised questions over Information Technology infrastructure for implementing the GST, saying it is still not ready for the rollout.

Congress leader Verrappa Moily criticised various provisions in the proposed GST regime, saying it will be a “technological nightmare” and the anti-profiteering provisions in it are “far too draconian.”

Saugata Roy (TMC) said the Goods and Service Tax Network, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) responsible to prepare a part of the GST software, is still not ready with the IT infrastructure.

He said officers from the Centre as well as the states have to train more than 60,000 officers.

Similar concerns were raised by Rajeev Satav (Congress) and K Geetha of the YSRCP.

Taking a jibe at the government over demonetisation, Satav said it will be another disaster in the making if the government is not ready with its IT infrastructure.

“What about training of officers who are going to implement it and the businessmen who are going to use the software,” Satav said.

Geetha also sought answers from the government over training of officers, who will be implementing the GST.

