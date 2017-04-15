Operation Clean Money phase II: 60K individuals including 1,300 ‘high-risk’ cases under I-T lens

The post-demonetisation period saw a rise in number of searches and surveys conducted by the tax department. The post-demonetisation period saw a rise in number of searches and surveys conducted by the tax department.

Over 60,000 individuals, including 1,300 high-risk persons, will be under the scanner of the income tax department in the second phase of ‘Operation Clean Money’. The second phase of the black money detection programme, which was first started by the tax department post demonetisation, will investigate into claims of excessive cash sales during the demonetisation that did not match the previous profiles of the tax assessees.

“More than 60,000 persons, including 1,300 high-risk persons, have been identified for investigation into claims of excessive cash sales during the demonetisation period. More than 6,000 transactions of high value property purchase and 6,600 cases of outward remittances shall be subjected to detailed investigations. All the cases where no response is received shall also be subjected to detailed enquiries,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The tax department has identified the high risk persons through detailed investigations using advanced data analytics, including integration of data sources, relationship clustering and fund tracking, CBDT said.

The high risk categories identified include businesses claiming cash sales as the source of cash deposits that has been found to be in excess of their past profile or industry norms, large cash deposits made by government or PSU employees, persons who have undertaken high value purchases, persons who have used shell entities for layering of funds and where no responses were received, it said.

The CBDT, the policy-making body of the department, said it has detected undisclosed income over Rs 9,334 crore between the period of November 9, 2016 till February 28 this year. On November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to scrap high-denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

As part of the first phase of the ‘Operation Clean Money’, launched on January 31 this year, the department had sent communications to around 18 lakh individuals asking them to respond online to specific queries relating to cash deposits made during November 9-December 30, the time period given for deposit of scrapped currency notes in banks. Out of the 17.92 lakh persons to whom the queries were sent by the tax department under the first phase of operation Clean Money, 9.46 lakh persons responded have responded to the department as per pre-defined parameters of sources of the cash deposits.

“Online queries were raised in 35000 cases and on-line verification was completed in more than 7800 cases. It has been decided to close the verification in cases where explanation of source of cash was found to be justified. In cases where the cash deposit has been declared under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the verifications would also be closed,” the tax department said.

The post-demonetisation period saw a rise in number of searches and surveys conducted by the tax department. More than 2,362 search, seizure and survey actions were conducted by the tax department during November 9 last year to February 28, leading to seizure of valuables worth more than Rs 818 crore, which includes cash of Rs 622 crore and detection of undisclosed income of more than Rs 9,334 crore. Over 400 cases have been referred by the tax department to the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. Surveys have been conducted in more than 3400 cases by assessment units.

The tax department had also launched a compliance window for assesees to come clean with their undisclosed cash and deposits made after demonetisation through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). The three-month long PMGKY scheme received lukewarm response, with only Rs 2,300 crore flowing into government coffers as taxes and penalty by declarants in the scheme.

