Operation clean money: May 31 deadline for verification of data of cash deposits

CBDT has also asked its officials to identify all potential cases for write-off of arrears along with submission of replies to all queries raised by CBDT in respect of pending write-off proposals by June 30. (Representational) CBDT has also asked its officials to identify all potential cases for write-off of arrears along with submission of replies to all queries raised by CBDT in respect of pending write-off proposals by June 30. (Representational)

In its interim action plan for tax officers for April-June, the first quarter of this financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set May 31 as the deadline for verification of data of cash deposits in banks under ‘Operation Clean Money’. Also, tax officials have been asked by the Board to fully dispose pending cases, as on April 1 this year with respect to verification of non-PAN/demonetised data, by June 30.

Tax officials have been asked by the CBDT to prepare a master list of persons who made cash deposits post-demonetisation, as has been recorded in context of the statement of financial transactions submitted by banks and financial institutions to the tax department by January 31 this year. The master list, which has to be submitted by May 31, will help officials to take appropriate action against the offenders including levy of penalty under section 285BA of the Income-tax Act.

CBDT has also asked its officials to identify all potential cases for write-off of arrears along with submission of replies to all queries raised by CBDT in respect of pending write-off proposals by June 30.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now