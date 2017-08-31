Operation Clean Money: 18 lakh spotted whose cash dealings not in line with tax profiles

These persons have been identified through the Operation Clean Money launched by the tax agency on January 31. (Representational image) These persons have been identified through the Operation Clean Money launched by the tax agency on January 31. (Representational image)

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received Rs 15.28 lakh crore worth of the scrapped notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 after demonetisation, the income tax department has identified 18 lakh persons whose cash transactions are not in line with their tax profile. These persons have been identified through the Operation Clean Money launched by the tax agency on January 31. According to the income tax department, the agency has received more than 9.27 lakh responses from such persons giving information on 13.33 lakh accounts involving cash deposits of around Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Apart from this, the Operation Clean Money portal launched in May 2017 by the tax agency has identified 5.56 lakh new cases for verification through advance data analytics tools.

Government data show that the tax department has identified at least 200 high-risk clusters of persons based on certain relationship patterns and is planning to initiate action against such persons. Another 1 lakh persons who have not responded to the tax notices under the Operation Clean Money have come under the scanner of the tax department. The government on November 8, 2016, announced the demonetisation drive, where the use of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation were banned. The decision to demonetise the notes were taken to curb the menace of black money and fake notes by reducing the amount of cash available in the system.

Earlier in August, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that there is 25 per cent increase in the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in the current fiscal year. The Central Board of Direct Taxes also attributed the increase to the initiative of demonetisation and Operation Clean Money. According to a statement by the tax department, the number of returns filed as on August 5 stood at 2,82,92,955 as compared with 2,26,97,843 filed during the corresponding period of 2016-2017, registering an increase of 24.7 per cent compared to growth rate of 9.9 per cent in the previous year.

The tax department has conducted about 110 searches and surveys and issued 5,100 verification notices in cases of suspicious high value cash deposits between November 9, 2016 and January 10.

The undisclosed income detected in these actions was more than Rs. 5,400 crore, said sources. During demonetisation the tax agency also seized valuables of Rs 610 crore including cash of Rs 513 crore. It has even seized new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 of about Rs 110 crore.

The tax department has also identified 413 benami transactions and has provisionally attached properties in 233 cases valued at Rs 813 crore, across 14 regions of the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016 that came into effect on November 1, 2016.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App