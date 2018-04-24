Only one e-way bill needs to be generated: CBIC

The release clarifies this aspect by making clear that only one e-way bill will be required for bill to ship to transactions. The release clarifies this aspect by making clear that only one e-way bill will be required for bill to ship to transactions.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday clarified that only one e-way bill needs to be generated in ‘bill to ship to’ supplies. A bill to ship to model implies two subsequent sales involving three-party transactions.

For instance, A has ordered B to send goods to C, B is the person who is sending goods to C on behalf of A and C is the recipient of goods. So, two invoices would be issued–by B to A and by A to C.

“Queries have been raised as to who would generate the e-Way Bill for the movement of goods which is taking place from ‘B’ to ‘C’ on behalf of ‘A’. It is clarified that as per the CGST Rules, 2017 either ‘A’ or ‘B’ can generate the e-Way Bill but it may be noted that only one e-Way Bill is required to be generated,” a government release said.

Tax experts said that many businesses were confused about who would be responsible for generation for e-way bill in bill to ship to supplies. Pratik Jain Partner and Leader Indirect Tax, PwC India said, “It’s an important clarification as there was an ambiguity on three party transactions which are quite common. It’s now clear that only one e-way bill is required in such cases.”

Some experts, however, pointed out that in this way suppliers may not be able to protect the disclosure of their margins.

Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner, Khaitan & Co., said, “While the e-way bill format was already amended reflecting bill to ship to transactions in the system wherein the supplier could enter the GST details of the buyer and also fill in a different address of the consignee, some confusion still prevailed as to whether two separate e-way bills were required to be generated.

The release clarifies this aspect by making clear that only one e-way bill will be required for bill to ship to transactions. However, suppliers may not be able to protect disclosure of their margins by generating one e-way bill in a bill to ship to transaction.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App