Non-food credit growth at two-month high

The growth in non-food credit rose to a two-month high of 6.71 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended June 23 from 6.63 per cent in the previous fortnight, clocking a third straight fortnight of positive growth. The corresponding figure in the year-ago period was 9.33%.

According to provisional data released by the Reserve Bank of India, outstanding loans to companies and individuals rose to Rs 76.06 lakh crore from Rs 76 lakh crore a fortnight ago.

Total bank credit rose 6.03 per cent y-o-y to Rs 76.64 lakh crore, as against a 5.95 per cent growth in the previous fortnight and 9.01 per cent in the year-ago period.

With FE inputs

