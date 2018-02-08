Nod for changes in Major Port Authorities Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the incorporation of the official amendments to the Major Port Authorities Bill 2016, which is pending in the Parliament. The Amendments are based on the recommendations of the department related parliamentary standing committee.

The changes sought include the number of the labour representatives to be appointed in the Port Authority Board among the serving employees of the Port has been increased from one to two, among others. The Union Cabinet also gave its approval for signing and ratification of protocol amending the Agreement between India and China for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday gave its approval for increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for fair average quality (FAQ) of “milling copra” to Rs 7,500 per quintal for 2018 season from Rs 6,500 per quintal in 2017. The MSP for FAQ of “ball copra” has been increased to Rs 7,750 per quintal for 2018 season from Rs 6,785 per quintal in 2017.

The MSP of Copra is expected to ensure appropriate minimum prices to the farmers and step up investment in coconut cultivation, an official statement said.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the modifications carried out in the replacement Bill, which replaced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017, and which has been passed by the Parliament as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2018.

