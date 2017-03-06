No misuse of Aadhaar biometrics, says UIDAI

Aadhaar card (Representational image) Aadhaar card (Representational image)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which maintains the database of Aadhaar numbers, said on Sunday that there was no misuse of Aadhaar biometrics, which allegedly led to identity theft and financial loss. Certain media reports recently alleged breach of Aadhaar data involving a private bank, its business correspondence agency, and an e-sign agency. “(UIDAI has) carefully gone into these reports and would like to emphasise that there has been no breach to UIDAI database of Aadhaar in any manner whatsoever and personal data of individuals held by UIDAI is fully safe and secure,” an official statement said.

Furthermore, with reference to the incident of misuse of biometrics reported in a newspaper, the UIDAI said it was an isolated case of an employee working with a bank’s business correspondent’s company making an attempt to misuse biometrics, which was detected by the authority’s internal security system and subsequently actions were initiated under the Aadhaar Act.

“…the regulations under the Aadhaar Act strictly regulate the on-boarding, functioning including the data sharing restrictions imposed on the companies which want to use Aadhaar information,” the statement said. “UIDAI is continuously updating its security parameters looking at the new threats in cyberspace. It also undertakes security audits and takes necessary steps to augment its security features. UIDAI has decided to have registered devices for capturing biometrics data and further that such biometrics will be encrypted at the point of capture itself. This will further strengthen the security features of Aadhaar ecosystem,” it added.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Skoch group chairman Sameer Kochhar, allegedly for spreading rumours on the internet about the vulnerability of the Aadhaar system. Police said a case was registered at the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch against Kochhar for allegedly writing a “misleading” article targeting Aadhaar. His actions, the complaint states, violate the Aadhaar Act.

Police said they received a complaint from an official of the Unique Identification Authority of India.