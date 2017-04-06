No impact on loans, deposits as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

RBI governor Urjit Patel. RBI governor Urjit Patel.

The Reserve Bank of India in it first bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.25%. The central bank, however, raised the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.75% to 6%.

Repo rate and reverse repo rate are two of the policy rates that the RBI uses to control supply of money. Repo rate is the RBI’s lending rate–the rate at which banks borrow money from the RBI. Reverse repo rate is the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks. Hike in reverse repo rates is a boost for banks as they get a higher return on the money it lends to the the RBI. The unchanged repo rate means that there will be no impact on interests on loans and deposits in banks.

Also, increase in reverse repo rates gives incentives for banks to deposit their money with the central bank and leads to reduction of monetary supply in the market.

“General government deficit which is high by international comparison poses yet another risk for path of inflation which is likely to be exacerbated by farm loan waivers,” the RBI said in its policy statement.

Investors within the country were cautious ahead of the monetary policy meet as the market benchmark Sensex retreated from record close by falling about 122 points in early trade on Thursday while Asian cues were muted on overnight losses in the US. The NSE Nifty was also down by 38.25 points or 0.42 per cent at 9,225.90.

