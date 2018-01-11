No extension of GSTR-1 filing date, says Centre

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during address a press conference. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during address a press conference. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The government on Wednesday clarified that there was no extension granted for filing outward sales return (GSTR-1) under the goods and services tax (GST) as the deadline ends at midnight on January 10. The clarification came in the wake of confusion created by a fake notification circulating on social media, which suggested the government had granted a five-day extension for filing returns.

“Taxpayers may note that there is a fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given,” the government said in a statement.

At the time of going to press, the GST Network (GSTN) had not released any interim information on filing trends.

Taxpayers with turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore, which constitutes over 90 per cent of the nearly 1 crore registered assessees, are required to file GSTR-1 for July-September period. The remaining assessees are mandated to file the same for July-November period.

The original schedule for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-2 (purchase return) for July was in October but the GST Council has since granted multiple extensions owing to a vulnerable IT system and complaints from taxpayers regarding increased compliance burden. FE

