No extension of date for filing return in form GSTR-1, clarifies Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express photo by Renuka Puri.) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express photo by Renuka Puri.)

The Goods and Services taxpayers are advised to ignore the fake notification regarding the extension of date doing the rounds on social media, the Ministry of Finance clarified on Wednesday, adding that the last date for filing of return in form GSTR-1 remains January 10, 2018.

“The last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1, for different classes of taxpayers for the relevant periods remains January 10, 2018. There has been no further extension of date for filing return in FORM GSTR-1,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“Taxpayers may note that there is a fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given,” it added.

Registered persons having an aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore in the preceding financial year or the current financial year need to file quarterly return in form GSTR-1 for July-September 2017. On the other hand, registered persons having an aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore in the same period need to file monthly returns in form GSTR-1 for July-November, 2017.

The GST, which subsumes over a dozen local taxes, was implemented from July 1. Under the new indirect tax regime, various goods and services have been placed in four tier tax bracket – 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

