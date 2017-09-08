No concrete plan for PSBs’ balance sheet woes: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday said there’s no concrete plan for public sector banks’ balance sheets. (File) Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday said there’s no concrete plan for public sector banks’ balance sheets. (File)

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Thursday said there’s no concrete plan for public sector banks’ balance sheets, especially in capital raising, and expressed concern over the “glacial pace” at which resolution process and recapitalisation constraints are being addressed.

“Given the correctly recognised scale of NPAs in the books of public banks and the lower internal capital augmentation given their tepid, now almost moribund, credit growth, substantial additional capital infusion is almost surely required. This is necessary even after tapping into other avenues, including the sale of non-core assets, raising of public equity, and divestments by the government,” he said.

“How will they withstand the losses during resolution and yet have enough capital buffers to intermediate well the huge proportion of economy’s savings that they receive as deposits; can we end the Indian story differently from that of Japan and Europe?” Acharya asked.

According to Acharya, there are several options on the table and they would have to work together to address various constraints. “What worries me however is the glacial pace at which all this is happening. Having embarked on the NPA resolution process, indeed having catalysed the likely haircuts on banks, can we delay the bank resolution process any further? Can we articulate a feasible plan to address the massive recapitalisation need of banks and publicly announce this plan to provide clarity to investors and restore confidence in the markets about our banking system?” he asked while delivering the RK Talwar Memorial Lecture organised by the IIBF in Mumbai.

“Why aren’t the bank board approvals of public capital raising leading to immediate equity issuances at a time when liquidity chasing stock markets is plentiful? What are the bank chairmen waiting for, the elusive improvement in market-to-book which will happen only with a better capital structure and could get impaired by further growth shocks to the economy in the meantime?” Acharya asked.

“Can the government divest its stake in public sector banks right away, to 52 per cent? And, for banks whose losses are so large that divestment to 52 per cent won’t suffice, how do we tackle the issue?” he said.

“Can the valuable and sizable deposit franchises be sold off to private capital providers so that they can operate as healthy entities rather than be in the intensive care unit under the Reserve Bank’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA)? Can we start with the relatively smaller banks under PCA as test cases for a decisive overhaul?” he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has recently authorised an alternative mechanism to take decision on the divestment in respect of public sector banks through exchange-traded funds or other methods subject to the government retaining 52 per cent stake. “Synergistic mergers may also be part of the broader scheme of things. The Union Cabinet has also authorised an Alternative Mechanism for approving amalgamation of public sector banks. The framework envisages initiation of merger proposal by the bank boards based on commercial considerations, which will be considered for in-principle approval by the Alternative Mechanism,” he said.

“This could provide an opportunity to strengthen the balance sheets, management and boards of banks and enable capital raising by the amalgamated entity from the market at better valuations in case synergies eventually materialise,” Acharya said.

“Oft when on my couch I lie in vacant or in pensive mood, the realisation that we have put in place a process that not just addresses the current NPA issues, but is also likely to serve as a blueprint for future resolutions, becomes the bliss of my solitude,” he said.

“A whole ecosystem is evolving around the IBC and the Reserve Bank’s steps have contributed to this structural reform,” Acharya said.

