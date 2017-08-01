Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya steps down, says he will return to academia

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday resigned from his position and said he will return to academia. His last day in the office will be August 31, PTI reported. In August 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Planning Commission had become redundant, and handpicked Panagariya, the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, to head the organisation in its new avatar, the National Institution for Transforming India or NITI Aayog.
A former Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank, the 64-year-old had also worked with the World Bank, IMF and UNCTAD in various capacities. He holds a Ph.D degree in Economics from Princeton University.
In March 2012, Panagariya was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award the country bestows in any field.
Describing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act as some of the biggest economic reforms undertaken by the NDA government, Panagariya had earlier stated that India would witness GDP growth of 7.5 per cent in 2017-18 before entering a sustained growth trajectory of over 8 per cent before the end of the present government’s term in 2019.
- Aug 1, 2017 at 4:48 pmA fine international economist that he is, perhaps it becomes risky for him to get associated with non-economic agenda. India needs another prominent economist of his stature to fill his shoes. I think apart from Arvind Subramanyam (Chief Economic Adviser) the present Government may not boast of being associated with any other prominent economist.Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 4:42 pmNiti Aayog's Vice-Chairman Shri Arvind Pangariya who was hand picked by the Prime Minister sudden resignation gives wrong signal to common man. Prima-facie it appears all is not well.Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 4:41 pmThe cookie is crumbling. One more high profile exit can be expected..... MPs and ministers skipping Rajya Sabha despite whip .... what's cooking ?Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 4:30 pmThese insiders know that cownomics of feku will drag India many years back and they do not want to take the blame for that. No choice left for panagariya who were ardent bhakts before but now realised that feku's govt will prove to be the worst in the history of india- taking credit for work done by others.Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 4:10 pmAmitabh Kant should be kicked out. He's from the old school of bureaucracy which always wants to whitewash the surface and not change the core. PM needs to take drastic actions in order to achieve real development goals. Expats and those who can think outside the box should be hired and given authorityReply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:56 pmLet us wish him all success and let the students benefits once he returns to the Academia. It is always better to have a term for VC of NIti Aayog and what we need is fresh ideas and inputs because we are planning ahead and for that let fresh minds take up the job which is good for the organization and the talented one will definitely shine irrespective of the Govt. of the day !!!Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:52 pmSo rats are leaving the sinking ship. Good!Reply
