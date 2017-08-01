Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya steps down, says he will return to academia

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Express Photo) Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Express Photo)

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday resigned from his position and said he will return to academia. His last day in the office will be August 31, PTI reported. In August 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Planning Commission had become redundant, and handpicked Panagariya, the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, to head the organisation in its new avatar, the National Institution for Transforming India or NITI Aayog.

A former Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank, the 64-year-old had also worked with the World Bank, IMF and UNCTAD in various capacities. He holds a Ph.D degree in Economics from Princeton University.

In March 2012, Panagariya was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award the country bestows in any field.

Describing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act as some of the biggest economic reforms undertaken by the NDA government, Panagariya had earlier stated that India would witness GDP growth of 7.5 per cent in 2017-18 before entering a sustained growth trajectory of over 8 per cent before the end of the present government’s term in 2019.

