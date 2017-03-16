Niti Aayog eyes private talent, salaries may exceed highest paid civil servants: Report

NITI Aayog (File Photo) NITI Aayog (File Photo)

Niti Aayog may soon recruit private talent with handsome salaries even upwards of the pay given to Cabinet Secretary. The body, which was transformed from its erstwhile form of Planning Commission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has proposed that it would hire talent as advisers for a variety of sectors with salaries expected to be around Rs 2.88-3.64 lakh/month, reported the Financial Express.

The think tank reportedly published draft recruitment rules recently for post of adviser/senior adviser that is at par with the rank of secretary/additional secretary. According to the report, Niti Aayog has proposed that the recruitment will be done on a deputation basis in Level 14. The pay matrix would include a monthly pay up to Rs 2.11 lakh and additional benefits like accommodation, transport allowance, medical benefits, CPF, EL and other benefits. The combined package amounts to nearly Rs 2.88 lakh and will be for direct recruits hired on contractual basis.

The hiring for senior advisers will be done in Level 15 pay matrix with a monthly salary of Rs 2.18 lakh with additional benefits amounting to a total monthly package of Rs 3.64 lakh for direct recruits hired on contractual basis.

The highest paid civil servant in the government after the implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission is the Cabinet Secretary who draws a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh a month excluding benefits post serving 30 years in the government.

The think tank has reportedly proposed that the hiring period for advisers shall be for five years extendable by up to seven years. It also proposed that the selection of the advisers will be done by a departmental selection committee which will be headed by a member-in-charge in the think tank of the subject concerned for which the adviser is being hired. This selection will be done in consultation with Niti Aayog vice-chairman.

The think tank has also proposed minimum eligibility criteria for senior advisers. Candidates would need a minimum of 15 years’ experience. This period may include a period of up to three years of their PhD but no work experience should be counted during that period. The experience would be defined as work done in formulation, appraisal, execution/ implementation, research, monitoring and evaluation of policy, programme or projects.

For advisers, the experience is defined similarly and the years are only pegged at a minimum 13 years. This also may include three years’ period of PhD given no work experience is counted for this time.

Similar rules were also put out for deputy advisers (hiring either in Level 12 pay matrix or with consolidated pay of Rs 1.57 lakh/month). Senior research officer are given options of enhanced salaries with consolidated pay of Rs 1.35 lakh and research officers to get Rs 1.12 lakh pay.

