Niti Aayog: Draft aims to curb non-agricultural entities from evading income tax

Denying reports of Niti Aayog planning to recommend tax on agricultural income in its three-year action plan, the think tank’s member Ramesh Chand said on Wednesday that to curb the flow of black money in the country, the draft of the document proposes plugging of loopholes to prevent non-agricultural entities from evading income tax by using exemptions meant for farmers.

“The official position of Niti Aayog on taxation of agricultural income as mentioned in the draft action plan is that all agricultural income is currently exempt from income tax, regardless of its size. While the provision is meant to protect farmers, non-agricultural entities, sometimes, use it to evade taxes by declaring agriculture as the source of their income. In order to mitigate the generation of black money, the loopholes need to be plugged,” Chand said.

The Aayog, which is expected to float the draft plan in the next few weeks, said in a statement on Wednesday: “The Niti Aayog categorically states that this is neither the view of the Aayog nor is such a recommendation made anywhere in the Draft Action Agenda document as circulated to the Governing Council at the meeting on 23rd April 2017. Niti Aayog notes that the views on taxing farm income expressed by member Shri Bibek Debroy were personal and not those of the Aayog.”

Finance minister Arun Jaitley also issued a statement saying, “I have read the paragraph in Niti Aayog report entitled ‘Income tax on agriculture income’. To obviate any confusion on the subject, I categorically state that the central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income. As per the Constitutional Allocation of Powers, the central government has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income”.

On Tuesday, at a media briefing outlining the action plan, Debroy had said that other than removal of corporate and personal income tax exemptions, taxing the rural sector “including the agricultural income above a certain threshold”, could be a way to expand the tax base. The action plan looks at tackling tax evasion and expanding tax base as key reforms.

Last year, too, tax officials had made a specific suggestion about taxing agricultural income to PM Narendra Modi at the annual conference of tax administrators.

