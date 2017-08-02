Nirmala Sitharaman talks trade deficit with Chinese counterpart

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan in Shanghai on Tuesday. (PTI) Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan in Shanghai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Engaging in “candid” talks with her Chinese counterpart, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought China’s assistance in reducing India’s trade deficit and allowing greater market access on the sidelines of the BRICS trade ministers meeting in Shanghai. This was Sitharaman’s second meeting with Chinese minister of commerce Zhong Shan after having met on the sidelines of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) ministerial meet in Hanoi in May this year. China’s Ministry of Commerce had also said last week that India should avoid abusing trade remedy measures after the government launched an anti-dumping probe over photovoltaic cells and units imported from China, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

According to a statement by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, the two commerce ministers exchanged views on developing a strong, balanced and sustainable trade and investment partnership between India and China. “In particular, Minister Sitharaman sought the assistance of Chinese Ministry of Commerce in reducing the trade deficit, facilitating greater market access and for providing a level playing field for Indian IT, pharmaceuticals and agro products in China,” the statement said. India’s trade deficit with China stands at $51 billion in 2016-17, a marginal decline from the previous fiscal. Bilateral trade with China stands at $71.48 billion.

The Indian consulate also said that Sitharaman reiterated her invitation to Zhong to visit India for the 11th Joint Economic Group (JEG) meeting. “Minister Zhong Shan accepted the invitation with pleasure and suggested that the dates for the 11th JEG meeting be decided through the diplomatic channels, whilst indicating that it could be held later this year,” the statement from the consulate said.

The two ministers also underscored the existing “complementarities” between India and China and agreed to further intensify cooperation efforts. “The ministers also agreed to further intensify India-China,” the consulate said. With Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), accounting for nearly one-quarter of global economic output, Zhong said BRICS nations play an increasingly significant role in driving the global economy and governance, while addressing the BRICS trade ministers meet.

He called on BRICS nations to “expand cooperation” amid “uncertainties” in the global economic recovery. According to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua, Zhong said: “Safeguarding the multilateral trade system and the rise against protectionism serve the common interests of emerging and developing economies. As the host nation of this year’s meeting, China has confidence in implementing the consensus reached by leaders of BRICS nations. The Shanghai meeting will pave way for the leaders summit later this year.”

