Negotiable Instruments Act: Amendments may be tabled in monsoon session

The finance ministry will soon seek approval of the Union Cabinet to amendments proposed in the Negotiable Instruments Act for faster decision in cheque bounce cases, a top finance ministry official said on Monday.

The amendments will be tabled in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. “The Department (of Financial Services) is in process of getting Cabinet approval for the amendments. These are to ensure that cheque bounce cases are settled speedily,” the official said.

Sources said the government is planning to propose a minimum deposit of 20 per cent of the contested amount by an offender at the trail court stage. Presently, there is no mandatory deposit by a defaulter while contesting the charges in any trial court or raising an appeal before the appellate court.

More than 18 lakh cases are pending in courts across the country, of which about 38,000 are with the high courts. A large number of these cases are over five years old. In the Union Budget in February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government is considering further amending the Negotiable Instrument Act to effectively deal with lakhs of cheque bounce cases by reducing time frame for resolution of such disputes.

“As we move faster on the path of digital transactions and cheque payments, we need to ensure the payees of dishonoured cheques are able to realise the payments. The government is therefore considering the option of amending the Negotiable Instruments Act suitably,” Jaitley had said in his budget speech.

