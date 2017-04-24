PM Modi urges states to use GeM platform to curb corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Close on the heels of the Congress releasing letters by six BJP MPs and an Assam legislator, who said that the Government e-Market (GeM) platform had become a “hub of corrupt practices”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged state chief ministers to use the GeM platform to reduce corruption and increase transparency in government procurement. Modi was speaking at the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting.

“The Prime Minister called upon States to use the GeM platform — Government e-Marketplace, to reduce corruption and increase transparency in Government procurement. He said the use of technologies such as BHIM and Aadhaar would result in significant savings for the states,” an official statement released by Niti Aayog said.

The Congress party on Friday had said that the BJP MPs had written letters to Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggesting that the portal “is creating corruption, lacks mechanism to act against defaulters, is being used or can be used by a handful of people to mint money and that products are being bought at prices more than the rate contract…”.

The MPs had expressed apprehension that some people could use the portal for making quick money thus causing loss of crores to the exchequer.

The Congress also demanded a probe into the whole affair saying it is a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always says he will not let corruption take place.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet granted its approval for winding up of the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) by October 31, which launched the GeM platform. It would be replaced by GeM special purpose vehicle.

According to information sourced from the GeM portal, there are 2,258 buyers listed on the platform. There are 5,455 sellers and 174 service providers enrolled with the marketplace

The platform was launched in August, and allowed government departments and agencies to make direct purchases of up to Rs 50,000. Beyond this, purchases were to be made through price comparison, bidding or reverse auction.

Through the portal, the government would be able to consolidate its requirements across the board and be able to seek better offers from vendors involving bulk purchases.

