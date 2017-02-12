Vienna expects 20-30 pc rise in tourists from India in 2017

The Austrian capital Vienna, known for its imperial history and magnificent palaces, is eyeing a 20 to 30 per cent growth in number of tourists from India, especially among the young travellers. (Representational Image) The Austrian capital Vienna, known for its imperial history and magnificent palaces, is eyeing a 20 to 30 per cent growth in number of tourists from India, especially among the young travellers. (Representational Image)

The Austrian capital Vienna, known for its imperial history and magnificent palaces, is eyeing a 20 to 30 per cent growth in number of tourists from India, especially among the young travellers. “Vienna provides the experiences of a metropolis without the stress factors of a big city. We expect to welcoming 20 to 30 per cent more Indian travellers, especially among the younger group looking to experience the contemporary and vibrant facets of life, in 2017,” Vienna Tourist Board Public Relations Manager Isabella Rauter told PTI at Mumbai.

She said Vienna had received a record number of travellers from India in 2016, contributing to 1,15,531 overnight stays, which is a 28 per cent increase from 2015.

Indians, she said, are also good spenders, as according to data 44 per cent stayed in four star hotels, 19 per cent in five star and 25 per cent in three star properties.

In 2015, the Austrian capital had hosted 89,628 Indian travellers.

Overall, Vienna saw 4.4 per cent overnights in 2016, with 1,49,62,000 visitor bednights from 2015.

It recorded a total 68,84,000 arrivals, an increase of 4.5 per cent.

With an accommodation capacity of around 66,000 hotel beds, Vienna’s average room occupancy increased to around 74 per cent compared to 72 per cent in 2015.

Young travellers visiting Vienna can lose themselves in music, imperial history or go for bungee jumping by day and dance all night, she said.

“This adds to the typically Viennese blend of tradition and innovation,” Rauter said, adding that with offerings of best quality of life, romantic Vienna is also expected to attract even more Indian honeymooners.

A favourite destination for Indian honeymooners, Vienna has hosted many Indian weddings, including at the Belvedere Palace, one of the palaces of the former imperial family of Austria.

Vienna also attracts more than 3,500 conventions and corporate events a year and is one of the world’s leading meeting destinations, she added.