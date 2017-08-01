Moody’s & ICRA Poll: ‘India likely to grow 6.5-7.5% in 12-18 months’

Moody’s said that a high GDP growth along with capacity additions and stabilising commodity prices, will support Ebitda growth of 6-12 per cent at Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months. (Representational Image) Moody’s said that a high GDP growth along with capacity additions and stabilising commodity prices, will support Ebitda growth of 6-12 per cent at Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months. (Representational Image)

Even as demonetisation had a short-term negative impact on the economy, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to expand in the range of 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent over the next 12-18 months on the back of stable economic growth prospects and expectation that the goods and services tax (GST) will support faster growth in the medium term. This was the view echoed by investors and market participants in Mumbai and Singapore at the ‘Moody’s and ICRA 3rd Annual India Credit Conference :Reforms, Sector Trends, Credit Risks & Opportunities’ held in June 2017.

While nearly two-thirds of respondents in a poll in Mumbai and Singapore said that India’s real GDP growth rate will be in the range of 6.5-7.5 per cent for the next 12-18 months, there was a diversion of view on quantum of gain in growth. While over 75 per cent of the respondents in Mumbai voted for a 50-100 basis points gain in India’s economic growth rate, only 39 per cent of the voters in Singapore shared that view.

Moody’s, however, pointed out that it expects Indian economy to grow at a faster pace than its peers. “Recent economic and institutional reforms, as well as further changes that could follow, make it reasonable to expect that India will grow faster than its peers over the next 12-18 months, despite a short-term drag caused by demonetisation. We forecast the economy will grow 7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2017 and 7.7 per cent in fiscal year 2018, or 7.2 per cent in calendar year 2017 and 7.7 per cent in 2018. Overall, we continue to believe that economic growth will gradually accelerate to around 8 per cent over the next three to four years,” Moody’s said.

In the conference in June attended by 159 market participants in Mumbai and 61 in Singapore, the general sense was that a combination of fast growth, capacity addition and stable commodity prices will drive Ebitda gains. More than half of the respondents feel that these three factors, with a GDP growth rate of at least 7-7.5 per cent, will be key driver of credit conditions for Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months.

Moody’s said that a high GDP growth along with capacity additions and stabilising commodity prices, will support Ebitda growth of 6-12 per cent at Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months. “Indian corporates’ capital expenditure cycle has peaked, with projects nearing completion. Declining investment in turn will slow the pace of borrowing over the next 12-18 months. Moreover expansion in earnings and a decline in capex will enhance the generation of free cash flow and accelerate de-leveraging,” said Moody’s.

Participants in Mumbai said that GST will have a positive impact on the economic growth and more than three-fourths of the participant said that it would boost the GDP growth by 50-100 basis points in the next two years. Moody’s added that GST will contribute to productivity gains and faster GDP growth in the medium term, by making it easier to do business, unifying national markets and enhancing India’s attractiveness as a foreign investment destination. “It will also help facilitate government revenue generation by improving tax-compliance and administration. Both will be positive for India’s credit profile, which is constrained by a relatively low-revenue base,” the rating agency said.

There were, however, also concerns raised over the asset quality of banks and credit growth. More than 75 per cent of the respondents agreed that exposure to large corporates in the power, steel and infrastructure sectors will continue to be the greatest risk to the asset quality of Indian banks. Even Moody’s is of the view that Indian banks’ asset quality can deteriorate due to exposures to corporates in certain sectors, including power, steel and infrastructure. It, however, said that the formation of new non-performing loans (NPLs) will be slower than in the past two-three years after banks recognised a large amount of NPLs over the years.

On the credit growth front, the rating agency stated that it is expected to remain stable around the current pace. “Credit growth will largely be driven by the retail segment, where we expect system-wide growth of about 15 per cent. Credit demand from corporates will remain weak due to their financial challenges as well as low rates of capacity utilisation across industries. Also, banks will continue to be cautious in expanding their corporate loan books to focus on better-rated companies.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App