Monetary Policy Committee minutes: ‘Inflation higher; several uncertainties persist’

Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) focused on rising risks to inflation in the economy, most recently from higher oil prices, while voting to keep key policy interest rates unchanged at the committee’s last meeting on December 6.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that “the inflation scenario has evolved by and large along anticipated lines even as there was some unexpected firming up of food prices in October. Inflation is now projected to be marginally higher, going forward, as the recent increase in oil prices is likely to sustain. Food inflation, led by vegetables, remains highly variable, while deflation in pulses continues. The impact of higher house rent allowance (HRA) of central government employees on housing inflation will peak in December.”

The RBI kept the Repo rate unchanged at six per cent. Five members of MPC voted in favour of keeping the rate steady while one member — Ravindra Dholakia — argued for 25 basis points reduction.

“The macroeconomic situation has remained broadly unchanged since the last MPC meeting in October 2017. However, the recent upturn in crude oil prices has emerged as a source of concern. Several uncertainties, especially on the fiscal and external fronts, persist. It is, therefore, important to be vigilant. Hence, I vote for status quo in the policy rate, while maintaining the stance as neutral; this allows us the flexibility to respond appropriately to incoming data,” Patel said.

“There are several risks to the projected inflation trajectory. First, inflation expectations of households for both three-month ahead and one-year ahead periods in the latest round of the Reserve Bank’s survey moved up. The percentage of households expecting inflation to rise at a faster rate than the current level was the highest since end-2013,” Patel said.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said there seems little scope for accommodation or for change of stance at the present juncture. “Hence, I vote to keep the repo rate at 6 per cent with neutral stance. Incoming data will be key to shape the policy going forward. I remain keen to understand the impact of GST on price levels as its rollout stabilises, assess in coming months the robustness of growth revival in GVA manufacturing and track the impact of commodity prices on the Indian economy and markets. In parallel, the Reserve Bank is examining options to improve the transmission of its policy rate actions from banks to borrowers,” Acharya said.

“Fiscal slippage concerns linger on. Should this risk materialise, it would have implications for the inflation outlook. These risks to the inflation trajectory could, however, be alleviated to some extent by the expected seasonal moderation in vegetable prices and the pass-through of recent reduction in GST rates on certain goods and services to retail prices,” Patel said.

Disagreeing with other members, MPC member Ravindra Dholakia said, “I am not in agreement with the assessment of the RBI for both the CPI inflation and the economic growth prospects in the near term. I also do not share its over-concerns for the upside risks on inflation and over-optimism on economic growth front …”

