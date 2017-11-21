Monetary Policy Committee decisions unanimous, differences on size of change in policy rate not stance

The RBI set out a glide path for bringing down inflation from its peak of 11.5 per cent in November 2013 towards more conscionable levels, abjuring a big bang in order to minimise output losses of disinflation. The RBI set out a glide path for bringing down inflation from its peak of 11.5 per cent in November 2013 towards more conscionable levels, abjuring a big bang in order to minimise output losses of disinflation.

The decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) were taken by unanimity, with differences, whenever occurred, confining to the size of the change in the policy rate rather than contesting the overarching policy stance, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director and a member of the MPC, Michael Debabrata Patra has said.

The June and August meetings of the MPCa were different from the three that preceded them, being on the horns of the growth-inflation dilemma, Patra said on the MPC’s performance in its first year of operations. Although inflation had firmed up a bit in February and March, its abrupt and significant retreat in April caused the MPC to lower the forecast path of inflation for 2017-18 from 4.5 per cent in H1 and 5 per cent in H2 to 2-3.5 per cent in H1 and 3.5-4.5 per cent in H2 in its June meeting. “It unambiguously pointed out that prices of pulses are clearly reeling under the impact of a supply glut caused by record output and imports. Policy interventions, including access to open trade, may be envisaged to arrest the slump in prices,” he said while giving a lecture on ‘One year in the life of India’s Monetary Policy Committee”.

“The decisions of the MPC in these meetings were taken by unanimity, although driven by individualistic approaches. Where differences were revealed, they were typically confined to the size of the change in the policy rate rather than contesting the overarching policy stance,” Patra said.

Patra said the monetary policy statement of October 2017 was framed in quite a dramatic setting. Even as growth broadened globally, it slowed below 6 per cent for the second quarter in a row in India in April-June. “At this rate, India was still among the fastest growing large economies of the world, but the blow from the growth print was significant enough to set off a chorus of alarm,” he said. In its June meeting, for the first time, the MPC voted to keep the policy rate unchanged not by unanimity but by a five-member majority, as the scars left by falling growth and inflation set up conflicting pulls, he said.

On the MPC’s first meeting in October 2016, Patra said, “the room filled with debate and argumentation, challenge and counter-challenge, articulations of well-defended individualistic assessments, and voting – India’s monetary policy was undergoing a regime change. Quietly ushered in, without any grandeur about it or anything like that, it was a big step towards the modernisation of the conduct of monetary policy in India.” The monetary policy decision, hitherto made solely by the Governor of the RBI, was ceded to a six-member committee comprising the Governor as the Chairperson, the Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, one officer of the RBI appointed by its Central Board, and three external members appointed by the central government.

The RBI set out a glide path for bringing down inflation from its peak of 11.5 per cent in November 2013 towards more conscionable levels, abjuring a big bang in order to minimise output losses of disinflation. Within this path, it set up self-imposed targets – 8 per cent by the end of 2014; 6 per cent by end-2015 and 5 per cent by end-2016. “These targets were achieved with a large measure of good luck (the collapse of international commodity prices in 2014; geometric averaging in the new CPI) but perhaps fortune favours the brave,” he said.

