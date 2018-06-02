May GST collection falls to Rs 94,016 crore; return filing rises

Out of the total, CGST mop-up is Rs 15,866 crore, SGST is Rs 21,691 crore, IGST is Rs 49,120 crore and cess collections are at Rs 7,339 crore (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Out of the total, CGST mop-up is Rs 15,866 crore, SGST is Rs 21,691 crore, IGST is Rs 49,120 crore and cess collections are at Rs 7,339 crore (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Goods and services tax (GST) collections for May stood at Rs 94,016 crore, higher than monthly average collection of Rs 89,885 crore of last financial year. The return filing rate improved slightly with 62.47 lakh businesses filing their summary sales return GSTR-3B in May (for April) as against 60.47 lakh returns filed in April (for March).

The government had collected record Rs 1.03 lakh crore under GST in April, which accrued from domestic sales in March of last fiscal along with IGST and cess on imports in April.

Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the higher GST collections reflect better compliance after introduction of e-way bill system. He also said that it would be incorrect to compare April collection (accounted in May) with March mop-up (accounted in April) as April traditionally is the month of lowest indirect tax collections.

“As per the experience of last 5 years, the average collection of taxes on goods and services during April is approx 7.1 per cent of the annual taxes as against 11 per cent for March. April is traditionally the month of lowest monthly collection,” Adhia said in a tweet.

He added, “Going by this past experience of indirect taxes and the robust trend in GDP growth, the April collection of GST indicates a very promising future for indirect tax revenue.”

Last month, while releasing the collection number of Rs 1.03 lakh crore for March (accounted in April), the government had said that it could not be taken as the trend for future as people try to pay arrears of some of the previous months in the last month of the financial year.

From FY19, the government is announcing GST collections for a month on the first day of next month. Earlier, the CAG had raised objections about the GST collections for March being included in 2017-18 fiscal data as the government follows a cash-based accounting system, according to which the government accounts for a month should reflect the money flowing in government coffers in that month. Subsequently, the March GST collections from domestic sales were accounted for April of this fiscal along with the IGST and cess on imports collected in April.

The finance ministry in a statement said the total gross GST revenue collected in May 2018 is Rs 94,016 crore, out of which Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 15,866 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,691 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 49,120 crore and cess collections are at Rs 7,339 crore.

“Though current month’s revenue collection is less compared to last month’s revenue, still the gross revenue collection in the month of May (Rs 94,016 crore) is much higher than the monthly average of GST collection in the last Financial Year (Rs 89,885 crore). The April revenue figure was higher because of year end effect,” the ministry said.

As much as Rs 6,696 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for March 2018, as on May 29. Therefore, the total GST compensation released to the states for the FY 2017-18 (July 2017 to March 2018) has been Rs 47,844 crore, the ministry said.

Tax experts said the GST collections are expected to improve even further given that the intra-state e-way bill system has been introduced in most states. PwC India partner and leader indirect tax Pratik Jain said: “Now that intra state e-way bill system has also been introduced in most states, one could expect some incremental impact on revenues in next couple of months. Government would hope the monthly average collection to touch Rs 1 lakh crore soon.”

Further anti-evasion measures by the government such as invoice matching and TDS/TCS are expected to further boost tax collections, experts said. Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India said, “With introduction of other anti-evasion measures like intra-state credit matching, e-way bills, TDS/TCS, etc, these collections may further increase in the coming months.”

