Manufacturing Drags, food inflation up: IIP slips; Retail inflation hits five-month high

Consumer price inflation had rebounded from a record low of 1.46 per cent in June to touch 2.36 per cent in July, due to a deflation in food prices narrowed sharply, the GST roll-out and the upward revision of house rent allowance (HRA) for Central government staff.

Retail inflation jumped a full 1 percentage point sequentially to a five-month high of 3.36 per cent in August, while the core segment of it (excluding food and fuel) — which is closely monitored by the Monetary Policy Committee — rose 50 bps to 4.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, industrial output grew an anaemic 1.2 per cent in July compared with a 48-month low of (-) 0.17 per cent in the previous month and 4.5 per cent a year ago. Manufacturing, which plunged into negative territory in June (-0.5 per cent), remained flattish in July, exhibiting that factories were yet to stabilise production after taking a hit from pre-GST de-stocking. Capital goods, a close proxy of investments, were still in the negative zone and consumer durables, despite a favourable base (0.2 per cent), contracted 1.25 per cent in July, showing how automobile and white goods sales remained subdued (auto sales picked up in August following news that GST cesses were to be hiked).

While retail food inflation rose from -0.3 per cent in July to 1.52 per cent in August, the GST —which imposed rates higher-than-expected on many items, including services — inflated the prices of several other key items, including pan/tobacco (6.85 per cent), clothes and footwear (4.58 per cent), housing (5.58 per cent) and also the “miscellaneous” category (3.85 per cent), which include household goods, health and education.

Even after the latest spurt, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation would likely remain within the lower end of the central bank’s forecast range of 2-3.5 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal.

Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings & Research, said: “Major reasons for increased inflation are: food inflation increasing to five months’ high (after three months of consecutive deflation), increase in housing inflation by 60 basis points over July 2017, increase in footwear inflation and increase in miscellaneous goods inflation. Vegetable inflation turned positive after 11 consecutive months of deflation in August 2017.”

Analysts said it was too early to assess how the GST will impact the manufacturing sector in the medium term. While the government has already talked about reducing the GST slabs to two or even one (which would eventually mean that rates on many items including the ones now attracting the 28 per cent rate will come down), when the proposal would materialise will depend on the GST revenue flows to the government.

