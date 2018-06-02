LPG price up Rs two per cylinder; aviation turbine fuel price hiked by steep seven percent

With the latest revision, subsidised LPG will cost a consumer in Delhi Rs 493.55 per cylinder and Rs 698.50 per cylinder for non-subsidised LPG. With the latest revision, subsidised LPG will cost a consumer in Delhi Rs 493.55 per cylinder and Rs 698.50 per cylinder for non-subsidised LPG.

Cooking gas, or LPG, has become costlier with oil marketing companies increasing the prices of subsidised LPG by over Rs 2 per cylinder and of non-subsidised LPG by Rs 48 per cylinder in Delhi, effective Friday. A household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year.

Any quantity consumed beyond that is to be purchased at a non-subsidised market rate. With the latest revision, subsidised LPG will cost a consumer in Delhi Rs 493.55 per cylinder and Rs 698.50 per cylinder for non-subsidised LPG.

Simultaneously, price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also been hiked by Rs 4,688 per kl, or around 7 per cent, to Rs 70,028 per kl in Delhi, taking it to the highest level since August 2014. This was the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices.

On May 1, ATF price was raised by Rs 3,890 per kl (6.3 per cent) to Rs 61,450 per kl. Apart from Delhi, ATF will be priced at Rs 74,599 per kl in Kolkata, Rs 69,603 per kl in Mumbai and Rs 70,751 per kl in Chennai. The two hikes have taken jet fuel rates to their highest level since May 2014. For LPG, the price of subsidised cylinder was last hiked in November 2017, while that of the non-subsidised product was hiked in December 2017.

While the prices of cooking gas and jet fuel were increased, petrol and diesel became marginally cheaper on Friday. Retail price of non-branded petrol in Delhi was reduced to Rs 78.29 per litre from Rs 78.35 per

litre. Non-branded diesel price was also reduced to Rs 69.20 per litre in the capital from Rs 69.25 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel are revised on a daily basis, while a decision to revise the price of LPG and ATF is announced on the first day of every month.

