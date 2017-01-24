Listing of PSU insurers: Poor solvency ratio, losses may hit plans

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the listing of five state-owned general insurance companies. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the listing of five state-owned general insurance companies. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

At least three out of the five public sector insurance companies may not be in a position to go for initial public offering (IPOs) and listing of their shares on the stock exchanges in the near term, as two of these companies lack the required solvency ratio of 1.5 per cent while one has suffered a huge loss in the first half of FY17 which could lead to poor valuations.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the listing of five state-owned general insurance companies — New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and General Insurance Corporation.

Insurance sector officials said two of the companies — National Insurance and Oriental Insurance — don’t have the required solvency ratio of 1.5 per cent fixed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) at present and during the first half of the current financial year, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance suffered heavy losses. “This effectively means the government as the owner, and these companies have a lot of home work to do to improve their financial parameters before they are made to go public,” said an official of a state-owned company.

The solvency ratio indicates minimum financial strength of an insurer and defines whether a company’s cash flow is adequate to meet its short-term and long-term liabilities. In insurance parlance, solvency ratio means the size of its capital relative to the premiums written, and measures the risk an insurer faces of claims it cannot cover. If an insurer’s solvency ratio is low, there’s a greater probability that it will not be able to pay its claims and grow its top line.

United India’s solvency ratio was 1.56 per cent, while Oriental’s solvency ratio had fallen to 1.14 per cent during the September 2016 period. National Insurance, with a solvency ratio of 1.26 per cent as on September 30, 2016, has faced this precarious situation for the past year and has been asked by the Irdai to bring in the required capital. However, the company hasn’t been able to fulfil this, as the government mindful of the fiscal deficit is not in a position to infuse capital, with the only option left for the company being to liquidate its investment portfolio.

Further, United India and Oriental have been functioning without a full-time chairman for the last several months.

Only New India Assurance, the largest non-life insurer in the country, and GIC Re, the reinsurer, are in a position to go public but this process is unlikely to happen this year. “These companies would require at least four to five months to prepare themselves to go public,” said a senior official of a public sector general insurer.

“The IPO may take six to eight months from now. Our board will meet shortly to take a call on the listing process. We need to get approval of the regulator. Our solvency ratio is 2.05 per cent, much higher than the regulatory requirement. The IPO timing will depend on the market conditions at that time,” said New India Assurance chairman and managing director G Srinivasan.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has indicated the insurers will be listed in the current financial year. “All procedural formalities are over. Now, the companies will have to comply with the listing requirements with stock exchanges and Sebi,” he has said.

GIC Re, the sole reinsurer in the country, till Monday has now six competitors — five global players and one local player — after the Irdai allowed these players to start operations in the country earlier this week. Lloyd’s of London also announced they would start operations by April 2017. GIC Re enjoys advantages over its competitors as the Irdai regulations make it mandatory for insurers to offer their reinsurance business to GIC Re first and whatever the GIC Re can’t do will go to others.

“Of the five PSU firms, as a reinsurer, GIC will benefit immensely in its international business by going public. Its financials look good and it will get a good rating and a good valuation. The financials of the four PSU general insurance companies don’t look great. All of these have been making huge underwriting losses,” said KK Srinivasan, former member, Irdai. Due to huge underwriting losses, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance, suffered net losses of Rs 429 crore and Rs 382 crore, respectively, in the first half of the current financial year.

“The position of New India Assurance looks better than the other three. The present condition of National, Oriental and United India with their reported precarious solvency position do not warrant listing at this time — they will not get a good valuation. New India stands a chance of getting a good valuation on the assumption that it has not under-provided its losses significantly,” Srinivasan said.

The government plans to bring down its stake in these companies to 75 per cent in tranches through a combination of issuance of fresh equity shares and offer-for-sale, Jaitley had said in a briefing after the Cabinet meeting. However, the government will continue to fully own the Life Insurance Corporation of India, as there are currently no plans to list LIC on the stock exchanges.