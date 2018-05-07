Kerala has become more investment friendly, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state has become investment friendly with the two-year old CPI(M) led LDF government initiating various steps, including ending ‘Nokkukooli’, an unhealthy labour practice.

“Banning from May 1 ‘Nookukooli’, an unhealthy labour practise that kept investors away from Kerala has beenone of the major revolutionary moves in this regard,” he told a meeting of Editors here on the completion of two years of his government. Such practises had brought a ‘bad name’ to Kerala and it was under these circumstances that the government decided to do away with it, he said.

Under ‘Nookukooli’ money had to be paid to trade unions without workers rendering any service.It was widely considered as a product of militant trade unionism that resulted in frequent altercations between workers and business people. Vijayan said stringent action would be taken if there was any violation of the Government Order in this regard.

The chief minister said sincere efforts have been made to transform Kerala into an investment friendly state.”A new law for setting up industries has been brought in to sanction licenses without any hitches”, he said. The government has succeeded in changing the development impasse and perception that nothing happens in Kerala, which was far behind other states in ease of doing business,he said.

Pointing out that the focus would be on improving infrastructure, he said the much delayed Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline project of GAIL would be completed this year itself. From June, natural gas would be made available to the industrial sector in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, considered the industrial hubs of the state. Stating that the government’s effort was to speed up the administrative process, he said issues relating to land acquisition for GAIL and National Highway projects have been sorted out. “We brought in a new political culture and cleansing of governance has been initiated’, Vijayan added.

Blaming the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for the state’s financial woes, he said Centre-state relations had become more unhealthy now. Though demonetisation affected the cooperative sector, the state overcame it. But the GST roll out dealt another blow to the state’s economy, he said. Kerala had objected to the Terms of Reference of the 15th Finance commission, which, it said, was detrimental to the state’s interests.

The state had also convened a meeting of finance ministers of southern states to take up the issue with the centre. In a bid to find resources for development,the government launched Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board to take up Rs 50,000 crore worth projects in the next five years. Of this amount, administrative sanction has already been given to projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, Vijayan said, adding that the government was also looking at NRI investments.

Referring to the recent hartal call through social media on the Kathua rape incident, Vijayan said it was an attempt to ‘destroy’ the state’s peaceful atmosphere. “Kerala is known for religious harmony and efforts were made to dent the image. But due to government’s speedy intervention,those behind such moves did not succeed,”he said. In this regard, he said the Centre’s intervention was needed to check such misuse of social media as the state had its limitations.

“We have our limitations. The state on its own cannot do much. But we need to look at it with all seriousness as it can destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state’, he said. Vijayan also said he had apprised Union Home minister Rajnath Singh of the hartal call on social media on April 16. Pointing out that he welcomed healthy criticism, Vijayan said if there are lapses on the government’s part, all efforts would be made to rectify them.

“We are open to change and not stubborn in our attitude. When CPI(M) led LDF came to power in May 2016,people had a lot of expectations. Government has made efforts to provide good governance,” he said. On the government’s achievements, he said loss making PSUs had made a turnaround and at least of 13 of them were now making profits. An amount of Rs 393 crore had been disbursed in the last two years for those needing various treatments. Government was also considering bringing out a general insurance scheme to ensure providing treatment to the public, he said.

On the law and order situation, he claimed that Kerala had proved it was the best among all other states. “But the activities of some police personnel have brought a bad name to the force,” he said. Government would take stringent action against them, he said, adding the action initiated against police personnel responsible for the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old youth in varapuzha, was proof of it.

Chief Minister also listed out government initiatives in agriculture, power, health, education housing and IT sectors.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App