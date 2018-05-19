Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu seek higher royalty rates, DAE disagrees

Mining at Kodingamali came to a halt on April 13 after some villagers torched a tipper of the company engaged in mining activities (Express Photo by Ruhani Kaur) Mining at Kodingamali came to a halt on April 13 after some villagers torched a tipper of the company engaged in mining activities (Express Photo by Ruhani Kaur)

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has told the Ministry of Mines that royalty rates and “dead rent” on atomic minerals should not be revised as these are “strategic minerals which are deficient in India” and there is already a burden of “contribution to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET)”. However, the state governments of Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have stated that the mines ministry should consider increasing the royalty rates on atomic minerals.

The aforementioned positions were taken by the state governments and the DAE during two meetings of the ‘study group’, which was formed by the mines ministry in February this year to consider revision of royalty rates and “dead rents” on various minerals. To resolve this issue smoothly, the ministry has formed a separate sub-group to study the revision of royalty rates and dead rents on atomic minerals. The activities of this sub-group would be coordinated by the DAE only.

“Dead rent” is a fixed amount that has to be paid by miner, irrespective of amount of mineral extracted from the mine. Due to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015, the DMFs were formed in each district — where mining is done — with the sole purpose of benefiting the local population affected by mining operations. The NMET was also formed under the 2015 mining law to boost exploration. The mining lease owners have to give a certain amount, which is in proportion to their revenue, to DMF as well as NMET. The amount paid to DMF and the NMET is on top of royalty and dead rent.

As on September 2017, Tamil Nadu had total 2.4 million tonnes (MT) of Monazite – which is an ore of phosphate and atomic mineral Thorium – in 51 deposits. Jharkhand has just 0.21 MT of Monazite in one deposit. However, Jharkhand has second largest reserves of Uranium ores in the country. According to Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Jharkhand has 67.7 thousand tonnes of Triuranium Octooxide (U3O8), which is an Uranium ore. AMD, which works under the DAE, has a mandate to identify and evaluate resources of atomic minerals such as Uranium, Thorium, Niobium, Tantalum, Beryllium, Lithium, Zirconium and Titanium.

India last revised its royalty rates and “dead rents” on minerals on September 1, 2014. As per the 2014 notification, a miner has to pay Rs 125 per tonne as a royalty for Monazite. Uranium royalty rate is at “two per cent of annual compensation amount received by Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL)”, which is then “apportioned among the states on the basis of data provided by the DAE”. The UCIL, which is a public sector unit, is the only company permitted to mine Uranium in India.

The first meeting of the study group took place on March 13, 2018. The minutes of the meeting state: “Shri M. A. Inbarasu, Joint Secretary, DAE, mentioned that they have examined the issues of royalty and dead rent of atomic minerals in consultation with their stake holders particularly with the IREL (Indian Rare Earths Limited). They were of the opinion that keeping in view the uses of atomic energy was strategic minerals which are deficient in India and the burden of contribution to DMF and NMET, the royalty rates may be retained without any revision.”

Inbarasu also pointed out that “since the royalty is payable on the minerals produced and quantum of royalty is higher than that of dead rent, the existing rates of dead rent may also be retained without any revision”. He also requested at this meeting for a separate sub-group to study these rates on atomic minerals. This request was accepted by the Ministry of Mines and this sub-group was created. While the first meeting of this study group took place on March 13, 2018, the second meeting took place on April 10, 2018. The third meeting is likely to take place in Hyderabad on June 6, according to a senior government official.

