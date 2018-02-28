January GST collection declines to Rs 86,318 crore

The total collection under central GST and state GST for January stood at Rs 25,560 crore and Rs 33,440 crore, respectively. (Representational Image) The total collection under central GST and state GST for January stood at Rs 25,560 crore and Rs 33,440 crore, respectively. (Representational Image)

The goods and services tax (GST) collections for January fell marginally to Rs 86,318 crore from Rs 86,703 crore in the previous month. According to a government statement, 69 per cent of eligible taxpayers — nearly 58 lakh — had filed returns for January by February 25, slightly higher than the previous month.

This was even as over 1 crore businesses are now registered for GST ( just over 87 lakh taxpayers are required to file the monthly returns). The total collection under central GST and state GST for January stood at Rs 25,560 crore and Rs 33,440 crore, respectively.

These figures include transfers of funds from integrated GST to both CGST and SGST by way of settlements. This reflects that the CGST revenue, constrained so far owing to the huge transitional credit claims (about Rs 1.6 lakh crore), is yet to gather pace. The recent Budget has estimated monthly CGST revenue during the current fiscal to be Rs 27,675 crore and an additional over Rs 20,238 crore is expected to reach the central exchequer as its share of the accumulated IGST, taking the Centre’s total share of GST (gross, before mandatory transfers to states) to Rs 47913 crore.

As against this, the Centre’s average monthly GST proceeds for 2018-19 is projected to be Rs 54,491 crore, a growth of 14 per cent. FE

