J-K gears up to host GST Council meet

Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu on Wednesday took stock of the arrangements made for the GST Council meeting scheduled to begin here on Thursday. Drabu visited the SKICC, the venue for the two-day meeting to be presided over by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

He was accompanied Commissioner Secretary Finance Navin Kumar Choudhary, Director Information Arun Kumar Manhas and other senior officers of the finance, information and other departments.

The GST Council headed by Jaitley is meeting here to take a final call on the new taxation regime and finalise the rates of different commodities and services.

Around 150 dignitaries, including finance ministers and finance secretaries of all the states, will be attending the crucial meeting.

