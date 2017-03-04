IT secretary Aruna Sundararajan may get additional telecom charge

IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan is expected to be given the additional charge of telecom secretary after JS Deepak was removed from the post on Wednesday to be made an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Department of Commerce with “immediate effect”.

He would become India’s permanent ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva from June 1, after the tenure of the current ambassador Anjali Prasad concludes on May 31.

In the order, which was issued late Wednesday, the government said the post of the OSD was temporarily upgraded to a secretary-level post.

Even as Deepak’s name was in fray to become the WTO ambassador, his sudden removal from the telecom ministry without naming his replacement has raised eyebrows within the government and the industry, with most expressing surprise at the order, particularly considering that at the time Deepak was in Barcelona attending the Mobile World Congress. Also the announcement of his transfer came three months ahead of his taking charge as the ambassador.

During his earlier stint in the commerce ministry, he was India’s chief negotiator at the WTO and for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. Incidentally, Deepak wrote a letter to sector watchdog Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on February 23, suggesting that the current financial state of the telecom industry, in the backdrop of free services and promotional offers could not only hurt government revenues but also have a serious impact on India’s banking sector.

Deepak also noted in his letter that the government’s licence fee collection in the current fiscal has been declining. It became Rs 3,186 crore in the quarter ended December from Rs 3,584 crore in the September quarter. It is further expected to decline by 10 per cent, Deepak wrote.

In the letter, Deepak had even asked Trai to revisit and restrict the period of promotional tariffs, which are offered by telecom operators. The government’s revenue from telecom companies is a percentage of the earnings made by these service providers.

An email to Minister of State for Communications (independent charge) Manoj Sinha’s office and a telecom ministry spokesperson seeking comments on Deepak’s transfer did not elicit any response.

Deepak could not be reached for comments.

Deepak was appointed as the telecom secretary on August 31, 2015 and during his tenure, he came across several issues such as call drop episode, implementation of the BharatNet programme to lay down optic fibre network in the country, and more recently the tussle between a new operator and the incumbent operators.