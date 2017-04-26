IRB’s InvIT IPO targets Rs 5K crore; maiden fund opens on May 3

The Initial public offering (IPO) of India’s first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd to raise Rs 4,300 crore through fresh issue, will be at a price band of Rs 100-102 per unit. The issue also has an offer for sale of up to 3.47 crore units.

Overall, the trust will be raising around Rs 5,035 crore as part of this first public offering which includes fresh issue of Rs 4,300 crore, offer for sale and over subscription.The issue will open on May 3 and close on May 5, said a statement issued by the engineering firm.

The IRB InvIT trust has six operational road assets to begin with covering 3,000-lane km spread across five states.The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised mostly to repay the debt of its special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the toll-road projects. Infrastructure investment trusts are institutions similar to mutual funds that pool investment from various category of investors and invest them into completed and revenue generating infrastructure projects and thereby creating return for the investor. The capital market regulator notified the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 on September 26, 2014, and these trusts are likely to help facilitate investment in the infrastructure sector.

InvITs can act as investment vehicles for the sponsors, as their enables promoters to monetise completed assets and raise funds for other long-term projects.

According to the company, the bids can be made for a minimum of 10,000 units and in multiples of 5,000 units thereafter. Minimum application size for bidders other than anchor investors and strategic investors bidding in the anchor investor portion is Rs 10 lakh. Anchor allotment will be on May 2, a day before the issue opens.

“The majority of the IPO proceeds, amounting to Rs 3,350 crore, will be utilised to repay the external debt of the underlying SPVs and the balance remaining Rs 1,700 crore will be utilised to pay back the sponsors’ sub-debt and equity.The Rs 1,700-crore payback will improve IRB’s net debt-equity ratio to 1.8:1 from 3:1,” said Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

At an enterprise value of Rs 5,922 odd crore, IRB as a sponsor would be holding around Rs 900 crore worth of units which is 15 per cent of the enterprise value. “All the six projects have proven track record and have been operational for good number of years and have demonstrated significant CAGR of 11.4 per cent since they became operational,” Mhaiskar said. However, for the purpose of determining the enterprise value of Rs 5,922 crore, moderate revenue CAGR of about 9.58 per cent has been assumed with the intention of providing substantial comfort to the incoming unit holders. “This amounts to valuing these assets at one time book price as on date of trade,” he said.

In terms of returns to the investor, Mhaiskar said, “Post issuance with a distributable post tax EBITDA in excess of Rs 700 crore per annum the trust can offer post tax starting yield of about 12 per cent to mutual funds and FIIs and around 10 per cent to high networth individuals and individuals”.

