Intra-state movement of goods: In third phase, e-way bill in five regions from April 25

The third phase of e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods will be rolled out in five more regions—Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Puducherry — from April 25, a government release said.

The electronic way or e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods valued over Rs 50,000 was implemented from April 1 along with intra-state e-way bill system for Karnataka.

Till April 22, over 1.84 crore e-way bills have been generated, out of which over 22 lakh are for intra-state movement of goods. State-wise data of both inter-state and intra-state e-way bills generated during April 1-22 shows that Gujarat has generated the highest number of e-way bills at 34.41 lakh. Karnataka ranks second, with generation of 26.24 lakh e-way bills, followed by Maharashtra with 21.07 lakh e-way bills and Uttar Pradesh at 15.49 lakh e-way bills, official data showed.

The ten states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh accounted for 83.11 per cent of the total e-way bills generated during April 1-22.

At intra-state level, 12 states/union territories have rolled out the e-way bill system. The GST council had decided on a staggered rollout of intra-state e-way bill starting from April 15 with 5 states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Thereafter, six more states — Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tripura – had rolled out intra-state e-way bill system from April 20.

The government implemented the e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods exceeding Rs 50,000 in value and 10 km in distance from April 1. The government on March 8 had notified the rules for e-way bill including an increase in distance norm for intra-state movement of goods from consignor to transporter to 50 kms from 10 kms earlier along with permitting job workers to generate the electronic receipt for movement of goods.

E-way bill is being touted as the anti-evasion measure which will help the government to boost its tax collections. MS Mani, Senior Director, Deloitte India said the extension of the intrastate e-way bill to few more states indicates that the system has stabilized. “However, we will have to wait for its introduction in the large states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The rapid expansion of the e-way bill would also result in an expansion of the tax base and tax revenues.”

