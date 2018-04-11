Intra-state e-way bill to rollout in five states from April 15 

Trade industry and transporters located in these states may obtain registration/enrollment on e-way bill portal. (File) Trade industry and transporters located in these states may obtain registration/enrollment on e-way bill portal. (File)

With a smooth run of electronic way bill system for inter-state movement of goods and services tax regime for sales worth over Rs 50,000 since April 1, the government is set to rollout its intra-state movement from April 15. The five states which would form part of the first phase are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh while Karnataka is the only state which had rolled out e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods from April 1.

“With the rollout of e-way bill system in these states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system,” the ministry said in a quote to PTI.

CEO Prakash Kumar had earlier told the Indian Express that they are ” fully prepared” for the intra-state e-way bill system and the underlying IT software has been augmented to handle 75 lakh e-way bills generation per day.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, the GST council, last month, had decided on a staggered rollout of the e-way bill starting with inter-state from April 1 and intra-state from April 15. So far, nine lakh inter-state e-way bills are being generated per day and in total, 52.5 lakh e-way bills have been generated in the first seven days of April.

A day before the nationwide launch of e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods, the finance ministry said that the validity of an e-way bill will be counted from the day a transporter fills in the details in the GST form for the first time. As per the e-way bill system, businesses and transporters need to generate an e-way bill for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The government has said that implementation of e-way bills will improve direct and indirect collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis. The e-way bill system had collapsed when it was first introduced in February for trials forcing the government to put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating permits.

But the platform was later made more robust. Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said, “people will take some time to adjust to the system and over a period the authorities will start checking the trucks, adding that there is penalty provision for those who do not generate the bills.”

The implementation of the nationwide e-way bill mechanism under GST regime is being done by GSTN in association with the National Informatics Centre and is being run on portal- http://ewaybillgst.gov.in/.

