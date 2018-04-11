Intra-state e-way bill rollout in five states from April 15

The government implemented the e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods exceeding Rs 50,000 in value and 10 km in distance from April 1. The government implemented the e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods exceeding Rs 50,000 in value and 10 km in distance from April 1.

The government will introduce intra-state e-way bill for five states— Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh from April 15, a government statement said. The announcement came ten days after the rollout of the e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods and intra-state e-way bill system for Karnataka.

“E-way bills are getting generated successfully and till April 9, 2018 more than 63 lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated. It is hereby informed that e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods would be implemented from April 15, 2018 in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” a government statement said.

These five states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala–have also generated the highest number of e-way bills, accounting for 61 per cent of all the e-way bills generated in the country till April 8, GSTN said in a separate release. “Since the nationwide rollout of the e-way bill system from the 1st of this month, both the number of e-way bills as wells the number of transporters registering with the system is increasing at a steady pace. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala together accounted for the major chunk of e-way bills generated in the country till April 9,” GSTN’s CEO Prakash Kumar said.

Kumar had earlier this week said that though there has been no past data to forecast load for intra-state transactions, they are “fully prepared” for the intra-state e-way bill system and the underlying IT software has been augmented to handle 75 lakh e-way bills generation per day.

The e-way bill is being touted as an anti-evasion measure that would help boost tax collections by clamping down on tax evasion.

In its previous meeting, the GST Council had approved a staggered rollout for intra-state e-way bill by dividing states into four zones. The online e-way bill system had crashed on the first day of its rollout on February 1 due to load from intra-state e-way bill generation and therefore, the Council had decided for a phased implementation for movement of goods within the states.

The government on March 8 had notified the rules for e-way bill including an increase in distance norm for intra-state movement of goods from consignor to transporter to 50 kms from 10 kms earlier along with permitting job workers to generate the electronic receipt for movement of goods.

