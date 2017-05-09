Interview with Arvind Panagariya: ‘Energy, banking sectors not lowest-hanging fruits for asset sale’

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya

In its draft three-year action plan, the Niti Aayog has proposed that the government exits the sectors where private players have proven to be more efficient. In an interview with Pranav Mukul, the think tank’s vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya said that while the process of undertaking such an asset sale programme is underway, the government might not initially look at lucrative sectors such as energy and financial services due to the complexities involved.

Edited excerpts:

In the action plan, you have talked about how the government should exit some of the sectors and put money on capital expenditure and social sector. Do you think that given the past, such a massive asset sale programme can happen?

By massive, it may not mean that it happens in the next six months or so, but a process in definitely underway. The Prime Minister certainly supports it, and without his vision, it won’t happen. I think now there is hope that the government will gradually move out of the activities that the private sector can do more efficiently, and move into where only the public can do well such as defence, foreign policy and public health.

Would you say that it is time for the government to start thinking about exiting the energy sector — power, petroleum — and the banking sector?

It can certainly start thinking about it, but those are not the lowest-hanging fruits. The energy sector, in any case, is very complex. We’re writing the National Energy Policy, and it just has too many moving parts, and it will take a little time.

Is it more about how you manage the politics around disinvestment, or is it more linked with financial or energy security?

Energy, specifically, is a complicated sector. So, it is not purely an issue of political will. The inheritance is that there has been too much intervention, and how we unwind and make progress, that’s a tough call. But the good thing is that there is still so much else where we can move on disinvestment. For banking as well, there is a legislation, because of which it is also not a low-hanging fruit.

So, what does the energy policy essentially look at?

Pricing is one of the important issues we’re raising. For example, take the subsidies. There are intended beneficiaries of subsidies. For electricity, for instance, the households or farmers. But we give subsidies along the chain of production of electricity. If a company is selling electricity at a cheaper rate, it will get coal at a cheaper rate. Gas is another area where we have mostly controlled the price. Fertiliser manufacturing plants get gas at a below market rate. But I guess eventually, to get to a state where the subsidy is given to the intended beneficiary, the electricity producer can get the market price. That’s one way to reform the pricing system, that way you free up the pricing.

On the social sector front, India has already debated the MGNREGA. The government is continuing to put money into MGNREGA. Is it still a necessity?

Sometimes, supply creates its own demand. The government has inherited the programme, and what it has tried to do is make it more efficient. Asset creation is now a lot better. Something was done to the design, for example, now a lot of private asset creation is allowed. A toilet has to be built for somebody, and it creates a vested interest, and therefore the beneficiary sees to it that the resources better be used efficiently. When you are creating a well, it is on somebody’s private farm, it is seen to that it is executed properly. The government has also worked on convergence, so that certain resources can come from MGNREGA, and certain can come from other programmes. For instance, ‘housing for all’, where MGNREGA resources are being deployed. So, through this convergence, efficiency gains are being made.

How much traction is the idea of coastal economic zone finding in the corridors of power?

We’re still moving ahead, it hasn’t been abandoned. The DPRs are being done, states are keen. The finance ministry seems a little hesitant on some incentivisation. There’s a committee under Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog), several secretaries from concerned ministries are on that committee.

Is it a China-like model we’re looking at?

At least my thinking is inspired from the Shenzhen experience, it might not be exactly like China. Because we don’t have any place along the coast, which the Chinese had in the 1980s. You don’t have that kind of free land, Shenzhen had 3,00,000 people, fishing villages, and the whole thing got converted. Today, it is around 2,000 sq km. We can hardly get that much area along the coast. So, I think we should start with 500 sq km, and a lot of it could already be built up. If we institute very flexible rules, particularly with respect to conversion of space, overtime conversion will happen. Residential might convert to office space, etc and we’ll also go vertically up. So, it might not be identical, because we’re not starting identically.

Administratively, too, for example Shenzhen has its own labour laws…

To some degree that could be feasible, because states might create a special purpose vehicle, and give powers to that. There may be ways to do it. By the way, there’s a constitutional provision for coastal economic zone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now