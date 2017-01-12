‘Internal slack a major cause of slow growth in FY13, FY14’

The document notes that the major shock to the global economy dates back to September 2008, after which the Indian economy had recovered “handsomely”. The document notes that the major shock to the global economy dates back to September 2008, after which the Indian economy had recovered “handsomely”.

The attribution of sub-par GDP growth in 2012-13 and 2013-14 to the global economic slowdown is “at best partially valid” and there was plenty of “internal slack” that held back growth to sub-optimal levels in the 12th five-year plan, Niti Aayog has noted in its appraisal document of the India’s final plan period.

“Because the GDP had been estimated under the old methodology only up to the year 2013-14, we have growth rates associated with both the old and new methodology for years 2012-13 and 2013-14 only. When measured at factor cost, the real GDP growth under the old methodology turns out to be 4.5 per cent in 2012-13 and 4.7 per cent in 2013-14,” the appraisal document said.

The document notes that the major shock to the global economy dates back to September 2008, after which the Indian economy had recovered “handsomely”. “But even ignoring this fact, the projections are presumed to factor the expected changes in the global economy. It is nobody’s case that India will not benefit from a turnaround in the global economy. But it is indeed the case that there is plenty of internal slack to allow transition from the policy logjam state to the strong inclusive growth state,” it added.

The 12th plan period, it said, had envisaged three scenarios termed as “strong inclusive growth”, “insufficient action”, and “policy logjam”, and the average annual GDP growth under the three scenarios was seen at 8 per cent, 6 to 6.5 per cent, and 5 to 5.5 per cent, respectively. Furthermore, citing the tax liability case of Nokia’s Chennai plant and its aftermath, Niti Aayog has also observed that tax uncertainty was a key hurdle in the growth of manufacturing sector in the country.

“A series of highly visible cases of retrospective taxation have damaged the reputation of the country as the destination for direct foreign investment,” the government’s think-tank said. “… much more is needed in terms of spelling out clearly tax laws so that future investors can assess their tax liabilities with reasonable certainty. Simplification of tax code will help in this task,” it added.

In March 2013, the Income Tax Department issued a Rs 2,080-crore tax demand to Nokia’s India unit, and alleged that it failed to withhold tax on the payment made to its parent as ‘royalty for the software’ used in its mobile phones since 2006. Apart from Nokia, other major multinationals such as Cairn and Vodafone have also been involved in disputes with the government over payment of taxes.

“China has firms such as Foxconn that employs 1.3 million workers and pays wages averaging $3 per hour. India cannot afford to miss out on the good jobs that such firms promise,” Niti Aayog wrote in its appraisal document.

The appraisal document has come after a parliamentary standing committee on finance headed by M Veerappa Moily in December flayed Niti Aayog for not conducting the “vital exercise” of preparing the mid-term appraisal of the final five-year plan, even as it entered the last year of its operation.

“With less than one year of the Plan period left, the Committee wonder how the suggestions of the Niti would be effectively implemented in such a short duration of the remaining period of 12th Plan. The Committee view that the Niti should have been proactive in the matter and completed the job much earlier. In any case, they would like the Niti to complete the entire process on war footing so that their suggestions and initiatives can be implemented in the last leg of the Plan period,” the committee had noted in its report.