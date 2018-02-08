Inflation may hit 5.6% in first half of next fiscal, says RBI

RBI Governor Urjit Patel during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) RBI Governor Urjit Patel during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday projected a higher inflation of 5.1-5.6 per cent in the first half of fiscal 2019 before moderating to 4.5-4.6 per cent in the second half with upside risks. Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, the central bank also lowered economic growth projection to 6.6 per cent for 2017-18, from 6.7 per cent.

However, the RBI expects a stronger growth of 7.2 per cent in FY19 (7.3-7.4 per cent in first half and 7.1-7.2 per cent in second half) with balanced risks. It also kept the Repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent as widely expected and maintained its ‘neutral’ stance in the policy review.

The RBI revised upwards its inflation projection to 5.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 (from 4.3-4.7 per cent in the second half of FY18 earlier). While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its review, reiterated its commitment to keep headline inflation close to 4 per cent on a durable basis, the monetary policy was far less hawkish than expectations, implying that unless things go really awry — particularly in the crude oil market or the domestic fiscal policy — and push inflation way above the projected trajectory, the RBI could stay on hold in the near term.

While five members of the MPC — Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra H Dholakia, Viral V Acharya and Urjit R Patel — voted in favour of the monetary policy decision, Michael Debabrata Patra voted for an increase in the policy rate of 25 basis points. The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, had last reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent, bringing it to a 6-year low, in August 2017.

While flagging several concerns on the inflation and fiscal deficit fronts, the RBI also listed some mitigating factors. “First, capacity utilisation remains subdued. Second, oil prices have moved both ways in the recent period and can potentially soften from current levels based on production response. Third, rural real wage growth is moderate,” he said.

The policy panel said that the economy is on a recovery path, including early signs of a revival of investment activity. Global demand is improving, which should help strengthen domestic investment activity. The focus of the Union Budget on the rural and infrastructure sectors is also a welcome development as it would support rural incomes and investment, and in turn provide a further push to aggregate demand and economic activity. On the downside, the deterioration in public finances risks crowding out of private financing and investment.

The Committee is of the view that the nascent recovery needs to be carefully nurtured and growth put on a sustainably higher path through conducive and stable macro-financial management. Experts said the RBI’s maintenance of the status quo and its neutral policy stance are largely in line with expectations. The statements suggest that while the RBI is growing more confident on the growth recovery, its inflationary concerns are also rising. However, it is waiting for more clarity on the costing details of the new MSP mechanism to ascertain the impact on inflation. For now, with FY19 inflation seen at 4.5 per cent, it is comfortably on hold.

Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank, said, “The monetary policy was … far less hawkish than expectations, implying that unless things go really awry (particularly in oil markets or the domestic fisc) and push inflation way above the projected trajectory, the RBI could stay on hold.”

“ … the guidance remains data-dependent, with a shift to tighten rates requiring further evidence of a built-up in inflationary pressures … Policymakers are also likely to keep an eye on the financial stability risks, arising especially from global policy normalisation risks,” said Radhika Rao, India Economist, DBS Bank

